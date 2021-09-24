Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/24/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Federal Regulator Calls for Tougher Power Plant Standards Following Texas Freeze

A report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found power plants and natural-gas systems needed tougher weatherization requirements after a freeze left millions in the dark for days in Texas. 

 
Brent crude-oil futures settle at a nearly 3-year high

Oil futures climb for a third straight session on Thursday, with global benchmark Brent crude scoring its highest finish since October 2018. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Finish Higher Despite Storage Rise

Natural gas prices finished the session 3.6% higher at $4.976/mmBtu, marking the first session of price increases in the past six sessions. 

 
Renewable-Energy Companies Rise as China Vows to Cut Coal Investment

Shares of Chinese energy companies with growing renewable-energy operations rallied Thursday after President Xi Jinping said Beijing would stop building coal-fired power plants overseas as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refineries Restart After Hurricane

U.S. oil inventories fell last week by 3.5 million barrels and gasoline supplies climbed by 3.5 million barrels as refineries boosted activity following Hurricane Ida-caused outages, government data showed. 

 
Europe Pumps Less Gas as Demand Rebounds, With Russia Filling the Gap

Natural-gas supply shortfalls have led to record prices for the fuel and for electricity, leading to fears of a shortage and spotlighting European efforts to slash greenhouse-gas emissions. 

 
Russia's New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow

A cold winter might force European regulators to speed up the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline now running between Russia and Germany. 

 
China's Xi Commits to Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad

Beijing has faced pressure from the U.S. and environmental groups over projects adding to pollution in developing countries. 

 
ConocoPhillips Bets Big on American Oil Production With $9.5 Billion Deal

The company's purchase of Permian Basin assets from Shell means it will overtake all but Exxon in oil and gas output in the contiguous U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
12:42aU.S. oil refiners pick Iraqi, Canadian crudes to replace storm losses -traders
RE
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Update on Evergrande Awaited
DJ
12:25aHENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : PetroChina, Hengli win four cargoes in first China oil reserve sale
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:04aOil edges higher on supply concerns, China releases 4.43 million barrels
RE
09/23Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
RE
09/23UNITED MALACCA BERHAD : Profit Surges in Fiscal Q1
MT
09/23Wheat lingers near 2-week high on global supply worries
RE
09/23CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 20,461.93
RE
09/23China Southern Power's $4 Billion Bid to Acquire Taqa Stake in Limbo
MT
More news
