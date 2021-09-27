Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/27/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Cnooc Plans Over $5 Billion Share Issuance in Shanghai

Chinese state-controlled energy company Cnooc Ltd. is planning to issue A-shares to finance its oil field development projects worth $5.4 billion. 

 
Bitcoin Miners Eye Nuclear Power Amid Environmental Criticism

Some cryptocurrency miners are striking deals with operators of struggling nuclear plants, which are carbon-free and have excess power capacity to spare. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. climbed by 10 in the latest week to 421, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil up for 4th straight session, with Brent logging another close near 3-year high

Oil futures climb for a fourth straight session on Friday, with Brent crude marking another settlement at its highest since October 2018. 

 
Naturgy's Biggest Investor Against Stake Buy

Naturgy Energy's single largest shareholder, CriteriaCaixa, said it would reject IFM Global's offer for a 22% stake, arguing the move isn't in the Spanish energy group's long-term interests. 

 
PG&E to Face Manslaughter Charges Over 2020 Wildfire

A California prosecutor has filed an array of criminal charges against the utility in connection with the Zogg Fire, which killed four people. 

 
Russian Gas Firm Executive Arrested in U.S. on Tax Charges

Mark Gyetvay, an American who holds a Russian passport, evaded taxes for more than a decade, the U.S. charges. 

 
Federal Regulator Calls for Tougher Power Plant Standards Following Texas Freeze

A report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found power plants and natural-gas systems needed tougher weatherization requirements after a freeze left millions in the dark for days in Texas. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Renewable-Energy Companies Rise as China Vows to Cut Coal Investment

Shares of Chinese energy companies with growing renewable-energy operations rallied Thursday after President Xi Jinping said Beijing would stop building coal-fired power plants overseas as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 0015ET

All news about WTI
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as Oil Hits 3-Year Highs
DJ
12:18aIndia may need additional 2 million bpd refining capacity by 2030 - IOC chair
RE
12:18aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Energy Regulator Calls for Support for Coal..
MT
12:17aIndian shares open higher on auto, bank stock gains
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/26British Fuel Industry Receives Temporary Exemption from Competition Law to Improve Supp..
MT
09/26Hess sees tight oil market in near term, underinvestment risk ahead
RE
09/26CNOOC : Plans Shanghai IPO to Fund $5.4 Billion Projects; Shares Jump 6%
MT
09/26BP : Asia needs carbon pricing for swift energy transition - BP exec
RE
09/26SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Malaysia's Petronas hopes to restart Pengerang refinery by year-end
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral