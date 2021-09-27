Cnooc Plans Over $5 Billion Share Issuance in Shanghai

Chinese state-controlled energy company Cnooc Ltd. is planning to issue A-shares to finance its oil field development projects worth $5.4 billion.

Bitcoin Miners Eye Nuclear Power Amid Environmental Criticism

Some cryptocurrency miners are striking deals with operators of struggling nuclear plants, which are carbon-free and have excess power capacity to spare.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. climbed by 10 in the latest week to 421, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil up for 4th straight session, with Brent logging another close near 3-year high

Oil futures climb for a fourth straight session on Friday, with Brent crude marking another settlement at its highest since October 2018.

Naturgy's Biggest Investor Against Stake Buy

Naturgy Energy's single largest shareholder, CriteriaCaixa, said it would reject IFM Global's offer for a 22% stake, arguing the move isn't in the Spanish energy group's long-term interests.

PG&E to Face Manslaughter Charges Over 2020 Wildfire

A California prosecutor has filed an array of criminal charges against the utility in connection with the Zogg Fire, which killed four people.

Russian Gas Firm Executive Arrested in U.S. on Tax Charges

Mark Gyetvay, an American who holds a Russian passport, evaded taxes for more than a decade, the U.S. charges.

Federal Regulator Calls for Tougher Power Plant Standards Following Texas Freeze

A report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found power plants and natural-gas systems needed tougher weatherization requirements after a freeze left millions in the dark for days in Texas.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Renewable-Energy Companies Rise as China Vows to Cut Coal Investment

Shares of Chinese energy companies with growing renewable-energy operations rallied Thursday after President Xi Jinping said Beijing would stop building coal-fired power plants overseas as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

