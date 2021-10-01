Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers Face Federal Scrutiny in Venezuela Probe

U.S. trading giants and financial advisers handled more than $100 million in suspicious money; a whistleblower complaint brought increased attention.

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up a sixth quarter in a row

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, buoyed by bets for higher crude demand after a report that China has told state-owned energy companies to build their reserves to meet power needs for winter. U.S. prices also post a gain for a sixth quarter in a row.

Natural Gas Prices End at Seven-Year High

Natural gas prices reversed yesterday's 6.9% selloff by finishing today 7.1% higher at a seven-year high of $5.867/mmBtu.

Global Gas Shortage Stings U.K., Showing Shortcomings in Its Energy Transition

A lack of natural-gas storage facilities in the U.K., where capacity has been allowed to dwindle in recent years, has raised concerns that energy supplies won't hold up if there is a cold winter.

Gas Markets Will Get Even More Exciting

The cleaner-burning fuel is at the heart of the energy transition, but its price volatility is likely to only get worse.

U.S. Frackers Fear Vaccine Mandate Will Worsen Worker Crunch

American frackers, already struggling to hire enough workers, are concerned that the coming U.S. vaccine mandate will worsen the situation at a time of rising oil and gas prices.

Qatar Petroleum Signs 15-Year LNG Deal With Cnooc

Qatar Petroleum has signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with state-owned Chinese oil major Cnooc Ltd.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 4.6 million barrels last week, contrary to analysts' expectations, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels also rose, government data showed.

U.S. Plans to Restore Criminal Penalties for Accidental Killings of Migratory Birds

The Interior Department said reversing a Trump-era policy is needed to protect declining bird populations.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 0015ET