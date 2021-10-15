U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge as Refineries Hit the Brakes

Government data showed that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 6.1 million barrels to 427 million barrels -- much more than expected last week as refinery activity declined sharply.

Oil prices log fresh multiyear highs on bets for higher demand, but EIA posts biggest weekly U.S. supply climb since March

Oil futures rise Thursday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices notching fresh multiyear highs after the International Energy Agency underlined climbing demand from power generators in the face of soaring prices for natural gas and coal, but a third straight weekly rise in domestic crude inventories kept price gains in check.

Icahn to Commence Proxy Contest, Tender Offer for Southwest Gas

The billionaire investor escalated his challenge to Southwest Gas Holdings by offering to buy shares of the Nevada utility and announcing plans to try to replace the company's board.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased Last Week, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 900,000 barrels in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles increased by 600,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Natural Gas Rises on Storage, Weather, Europe

Natural gas prices rose again, ending up 1.7% at $5.687/mmBtu, due to a bullish storage report, festering concerns over Europe's energy crunch and some demand-boosting changes to the weather.

What Wild Natural Gas Prices Mean for Inflation

The tripling of wholesale gas benchmarks in Europe has been more dramatic than its impact on consumer prices, but the link will likely get stronger over time.

Oil Demand to Rise as Plants Switch Amid Gas Crunch

Soaring natural-gas and coal prices are pressuring power-generation companies and manufacturers to switch to using oil, a trend that could add half a million barrels a day to global demand, the IEA said.

A Winter of Giant Gas Bills Is Coming

Americans got a stark warning from the government this week: Expect higher heating bills this winter. Here is what you can do to contain costs.

Financial Firms Get Seal of Approval for Climate Plans

Endorsements of La Banque Postale, KB Financial and EQT are the first under the Science Based Targets initiative's framework for finance-sector emissions reduction

