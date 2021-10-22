Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/22/2021 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. oil benchmark ends lower, taking a break from its rally to 7-year highs

Oil futures settle lower Thursday, with analysts citing profit-taking after a sustained run to multiyear highs. 

 
Natural Gas Ends Lower on Storage Data, Weather

Natural gas prices finished 1.1% lower at $5.115/mmBtu after a weekly EIA report came in bearish compared with forecasts and averages. 

 
U.S. Intelligence Report Sounds New Climate Warning

A national intelligence assessment looking at the link between climate change and national security cited risks of cost disputes, Arctic conflict, drought and migration as temperatures rise. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Decline

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 431,000 barrels last week, contrary to analysts' expectations, while gasoline and diesel fuels also declined, government data showed. 

 
Exxon Debates Abandoning Some Oil, Gas Projects

Members of the company's remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape. 

 
China Takes the Brakes Off Coal Production to Tackle Power Shortage

The nation has ordered all coal mines to operate at full capacity, issued approvals for new mines and ordered major coal production bases in north and northwestern China to lower prices. 

 
China's Power Crisis Has Renewable Energy Seeing Green

The country's power crunch may be darkening the sky for now. But it is already shaping up as an impetus for greener electricity. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.K., Joining Trend, Sees Nuclear As Key to Cut Carbon Emissions

Britain's plan for net-zero carbon output by 2050 includes new nuclear investments, with China, France and India also expanding production. 

 
Halliburton Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Dropping.

Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents a share, beating forecasts for 27 cents a share, on sales of $3.9 billion, just below expectations for $3.91 billion.

Chart WTI
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish