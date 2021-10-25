Origin to Sell 10% APLNG Stake to EIG

Origin Energy Ltd. said it has agreed to sell a 10% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG facility in Queensland state to U.S.-based energy investor EIG for A$2.12 billion.

The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself a New Set of Challenges

Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind

Gains in energy stocks are testing investors who long avoided shares of fossil-fuel producers but are now missing out on the year's top trade.

U.S. oil futures score the longest weekly winning streak on record

Oil futures climb on Friday, with U.S. prices tallying a record streak of weekly gains, up nine weeks in a row, on the back of easing travel restrictions, a slow recovery in U.S. production and expectations for higher energy demand for the holidays.

Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

All three major oil field servicers-Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes-have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the latest week to 443, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, marking the first decline in seven weeks.

Schlumberger Higher Revenue Supports Swing to Profit in 3Q

Schlumberger Ltd. on Friday reported a swing to profit in the third quarter, as its North America and international geographies drove revenue growth in the period.

Saudi Arabia Resists Calls to Cut Oil Investment

Saudi Arabia is pushing fellow oil producers to present a united front at climate talks that start later this month in Glasgow and oppose rising calls for a reduction in fossil-fuel investment.

Natural Gas Prices Drop From Recent Peak

Natural-gas prices have shed 19% since hitting a 13-year high earlier this month, reversing some of a run-up that has prompted fears of exorbitant heating bills and higher manufacturing costs at a time of already high prices.

Grey Rock Partners Weighs $600 Million Pitch for Clean-Energy Fund

The firm, which was co-founded by the son of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, plans to concentrate its investments in the South.

