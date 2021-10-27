Oil prices climb to multiyear highs on tight supplies

Oil futures climb on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices finishing at a fresh seven-year high on expectations that global supplies will remain tight.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Up in Week, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles increased by 500,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Singapore to Explore Local Geothermal Energy Potential

Singapore will begin exploring options for tapping geothermal sources for domestic power generation, part of broader efforts to boost the city-state's infrastructure for renewable electricity.

SolarWinds Hackers Step Up Attacks on Tech Companies

The Russia-linked hackers behind last year's compromise of a wide swath of the U.S. government and scores of private companies have redoubled their efforts in recent months, Microsoft cybersecurity experts said.

Natural-Gas Sticker Shock Is Coming to Your Dinner Table and Commute

Expensive natural gas is having all sorts of cascading effects, some of which may only show up next year.

Origin to Sell 10% APLNG Stake to EIG

Origin Energy Ltd. said it has agreed to sell a 10% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG facility in Queensland state to U.S.-based energy investor EIG for A$2.12 billion.

The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself a New Set of Challenges

Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind

Gains in energy stocks are testing investors who long avoided shares of fossil-fuel producers but are now missing out on the year's top trade.

Singapore to Import Low-Carbon Electricity

Singapore plans to import up to four gigawatts of low-carbon electricity by 2035, part of efforts to mitigate the risks of climate change and enhance energy security.

