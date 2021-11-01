Investors' Inflation Fears Fuel Oil Rally

An oil rally that is showing no signs of slowing down is now exerting a pull on traditional money managers who run portfolios of stocks and bonds, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy in the process.

Shell Is the Greenest Big Oil Company. Look What That Got It.

An activist proposal to split into "green" Shell and "brown" Shell shows the pitfalls of environmental, social and governance investing.

AusNet Agrees to A$10.2 Billion Takeover by Brookfield-Led Consortium

Australian power distributor AusNet Services said it has agreed to an improved takeover offer from a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management that it deems to be superior to a rival proposal from APA Group.

Exxon, Chevron Amass Cash as Oil Tops $80 a Barrel

Exxon, Chevron and other large oil companies are reporting the strongest quarterly revenue since before the start of the pandemic and pulling back on spending.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by One in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 444, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil prices end longest-ever streak of weekly gains as natural gas retreats

Oil futures decline on Friday, with U.S. prices down for the week to end a streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, on the potential for revived Iran nuclear talks and a retreat in natural-gas futures.

G-20 Climate Talks Threatened by Clash Over Coal

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are split over phasing out coal and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, officials said, throwing into doubt whether ambitious climate change targets can be hit.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Natural Gas Prices Fall on Putin Order for More Russian Exports

The Russian president told the state energy giant to pump more fuel to Germany and Austria to ease a supply crunch.

Shell Argues Against Activist Investor's Call to Split

The chief executive of Shell defended the energy giant's business model, a day after activist investor Third Point called for the breakup of the company to improve its environmental and financial performances.

