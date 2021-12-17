News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil prices rise to 3-week high as U.S. crude supplies decline and Russia-Ukraine tensions climb

Oil futures rally Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at a roughly three-week high as investors shake off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. Growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine add further support.

Natural Gas Finishes Lower as Market Mulls Weather

Natural gas futures lost ground, dropping 1% to $3.766 per mmBtu.

EDF Faces Profit Hit After Reactors Shut

UPDATED: Shares in EDF fell sharply in opening trade after the French energy major revised its full-year earnings expectations following unplanned safety-related nuclear outages.

U.S. Faces Pressure to Sanction Myanmar's Lucrative Energy Industry

The oil-and-gas industry is the main source of revenue for the Myanmar's military, which seized power in a coup earlier this year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall Much More Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories slid by 4.6 million barrels to 428.3 million barrels last week and remained about 7% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts expected oil stockpiles to fall by a smaller 2 million barrels.

Energy Crisis in Europe Intensifies

Cold weather and fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are sending natural gas prices into overdrive, fueling inflation and clouding economic growth.

India Seeks Its Own Solar Industry to Counter China

The world's third-largest carbon emitter wants to be a renewable energy heavyweight, without becoming more dependent on its regional rival.

Sembcorp Industries to Build Europe's Largest Battery Energy-Storage System

Sembcorp Industries' U.K. subsidiary plans to build the biggest battery energy-storage system in Europe to help the U.K. reach its net zero target.

Omicron Will Slow Oil Demand Recovery but Not Destroy It, IEA Says

The new variant's emergence will allow the supply of oil to overtake the rate at which the world is consuming it, easing the supply tightness of recent months, the International Energy Agency said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 0015ET