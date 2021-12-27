Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/27/2021 | 12:16am EST
Italian Tech Startup Revives Einstein's Father's Power Plant

A husband-wife team of entrepreneurs are using a once-abandoned hydroelectric station to feed the power grid and keep their artificial-intelligence enterprise humming. 

 
Europe's Industrial Firms Flash Warning on Energy Costs

Steelmakers, glass manufacturers and other energy-hungry businesses in Europe are calling on governments to take action to stop record gas and electricity prices from hobbling the region's economy. 

 
ExxonMobil Battles Fire at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Four people were injured in what law-enforcement officials called a major industrial accident. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 480, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Gasoline Stockpiles Rise

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 4.7 million barrels last week -- much more than analysts expected -- but gasoline inventories surged by 5.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. 

 
Confronting Inflation, Biden Administration Turns to Oil Industry It Once Shunned

The administration has been calling for more output to rein in gasoline prices, but producers say its climate-change focus is a brake on more drilling. 

 
Limetree Bay Refining Gets Approval for $62 Million Bankruptcy Sale to New Buyers

Limetree Bay Refining received approval from a bankruptcy judge to sell its refining operations for $62 million to a pair of Caribbean oil companies that plan to restart the U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery despite two bankruptcies in under 10 years and a long history of pollution. 

 
U.S. Sees Russian Gas Pipeline as Leverage in Ukraine Crisis, but Needs German Help

The Biden administration wants assurances that Berlin won't let Nord Stream 2 start to operate during Moscow's military pressure campaign. 

 
Aker BP to Buy Lundin's Oil and Gas Assets

Aker BP said it will buy the oil-and-gas business of Lundin Energy, valued at almost $14 billion, to create the largest listed oil-and-gas company focused purely on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. 

 
Battery Storage Soars on U.S. Electric Grid

Falling costs and green mandates are boosting demand for batteries capable of storing large amounts of wind and solar power for later use.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.43% 819.5 Real-time Quote.46.34%
AKER BP ASA -3.61% 277.6 Real-time Quote.28.40%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA -1.27% 23.3 Real-time Quote.41.64%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.25% 24.22 Delayed Quote.16.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 76.23 Delayed Quote.48.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.92% 400.6904 Delayed Quote.52.08%
WTI -0.33% 73.094 Delayed Quote.51.65%
