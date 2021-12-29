U.S. oil books 5th day of gains but finishes off session's high

U.S. crude oil futures Tuesday clinch a fifth straight gain, but finish off the highs of the session.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 200,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Oil Demand Recovery to Remain Fragile, Petronas Says

Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.

Oil Rises; Expectations of Higher Asian Demand Could Support

Oil rose in Asian trading, amid expectations that crude demand in Asia will remain robust in 2022, S&P Global Platts said.

Italian Tech Startup Revives Einstein's Father's Power Plant

A husband-wife team of entrepreneurs are using a once-abandoned hydroelectric station to feed the power grid and keep their artificial-intelligence enterprise humming.

Europe's Industrial Firms Flash Warning on Energy Costs

Steelmakers, glass manufacturers and other energy-hungry businesses in Europe are calling on governments to take action to stop record gas and electricity prices from hobbling the region's economy.

ExxonMobil Battles Fire at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Four people were injured in what law-enforcement officials called a major industrial accident.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five in the latest week to 480, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Gasoline Stockpiles Rise

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 4.7 million barrels last week -- much more than analysts expected -- but gasoline inventories surged by 5.5 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Confronting Inflation, Biden Administration Turns to Oil Industry It Once Shunned

The administration has been calling for more output to rein in gasoline prices, but producers say its climate-change focus is a brake on more drilling.

