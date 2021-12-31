News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying.

Natural Gas Finishes 7.5% Lower on Mild Weather

Natural gas prices plunged 7.5% to finish at $3.561/mmBtu.

Biden Aims to Cut Approval Times for New Power Lines

The administration is trying to speed up the permitting process for high-voltage power lines as part of its drive to promote renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

S&P 500's Energy Sector on Pace to Hit Record Growth

The energy sector, battered by pandemic shutdowns in 2020, bounces back.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined last week by 3.6 million barrels to 420 million barrels, according to data from Energy Information Administration. Analysts expected oil supplies would fall by 3.2 million barrels from the prior week.

Northvolt Develops Lithium-Ion Battery Cell, a First for European Company

The Swedish battery maker plans to deliver batteries to customers in 2022.

Oil Demand Recovery to Remain Fragile, Petronas Says

Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas expects the path toward a sustained recovery in demand for oil to remain fragile and uncertain, due to the possible emergence of new Covid-19 variants that could trigger fresh lockdowns.

Italian Tech Startup Revives Einstein's Father's Power Plant

A husband-wife team of entrepreneurs are using a once-abandoned hydroelectric station to feed the power grid and keep their artificial-intelligence enterprise humming.

Europe's Industrial Firms Flash Warning on Energy Costs

Steelmakers, glass manufacturers and other energy-hungry businesses in Europe are calling on governments to take action to stop record gas and electricity prices from hobbling the region's economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 0015ET