WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

01/05/2022 | 12:16am EST
Brent oil settles at $80 as OPEC+ sticks with its output plan despite omicron risk to demand

Oil futures rise Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude at $80 a barrel to settle at its highest price in almost six weeks, after OPEC+ says it will stick to its plan to gradually boost output next month. 

 
California Finds PG&E Responsible for Dixie Fire

PG&E power lines sparked last year's massive wildfire, which exploded to become the second-largest in California history. 

 
Oil Jumps as OPEC Sees Limited Omicron Impact

The producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, betting that a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant won't have the sort of devastating effect on oil demand as previous waves of Covid-19. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 3 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
New EU Rules Spark Fight Over What Is 'Green' Energy

The draft recommendation, which needs approval by the bloc's governments and the European Parliament, underlines the political controversy already being stirred up by environmental policies in Europe, despite broad public support for action to prevent climate change. 

 
Ocean Energy Needs a Lift to Go Mainstream

The technology to harvest energy from waves and tides works, but project costs will need to come down likely with government backing.. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged at 480

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. remained unchanged at 480 in the latest week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Omicron Blurs Oil Outlook After Demand Roars Back

Traders are grappling with the fast-spreading coronavirus variant, as well as long-run consumption questions. 

 
Solar to Start Year With Some Long Shadows

Rooftop solar companies are facing a gloomier outlook in 2022, with some sunny states considering overhauls to subsidies that helped them grow.

01/04Indonesia sets Dec Minas crude price at $73.03/bbl
01/04Thai Dec headline CPI rises 2.17% y/y, below forecast
01/04Dolfines Abu Dhabi Wins Aramco's Approval to Bid on Rig Inspection, Acceptance Services..
01/04Chinese Airlines to Cancel Fuel Surcharges on Flight Tickets From Wednesday
01/04Early Fed rate hike bets hold back gold as virus woes weigh
01/04United Drilling Tools Appoints Personnel for North Africa Expansion
01/04ADX Energy Discovers Oil and Gas at Upper Austria's Anshof-3 Exploration Well
01/04Yuan Heng Gas Settles Nearly $2 Million Loan Facility
01/04Soybeans inch up on South American dryness, corn eases
01/04Invictus Energy to Start Two-Well Drilling Program in Zimbabwe Project in May; Shares D..
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish