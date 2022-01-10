U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one to 481 in the latest week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil ends lower, but notches a roughly 5% gain for the week on Kazakhstan unrest

Oil futures end lower on Friday, but tally a weekly gain of roughly 5% as investors continue to monitor unrest in Kazakhstan.

Shell to Return Remaining Permian Proceeds as Buybacks

UPDATED: Royal Dutch Shell said it will distribute the remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the sale of its Permian Basin assets in the U.S. through share buybacks.

U.S. Crude Supplies Fall, But Fuel Inventories Rise Sharply

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined last week but gasoline and diesel stockpiles rose dramatically, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Oil, Uranium Prices Jump Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

The resource-rich country accounts for about 40% of the world's uranium output, which it sells to utilities in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Natural-Gas Crisis Pushes German Utilities Into Dash for Cash

European energy companies are racing to secure billions of euros in funds, a sign of the strains caused by dramatic moves in natural-gas and power prices this winter.

Iberdrola Outlines Capital Increase Plan

Iberdrola plans to raise more than EUR1 billion in a capital increase and said it pay an interim dividend that will at least match the payout of the last two years.

California Finds PG&E Responsible for Dixie Fire

PG&E power lines sparked last year's massive wildfire, which exploded to become the second-largest in California history.

Oil Jumps as OPEC Sees Limited Omicron Impact

The producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, betting that a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant won't have the sort of devastating effect on oil demand as previous waves of Covid-19.

