WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/14/2022 | 12:16am EST
Oil futures end lower, retreat from a 2-month high

Oil futures end lower Thursday, with a significant rise in U.S. gasoline stockpiles raising concern over the omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand for fuel, even as domestic crude supplies stand at their lowest since 2018. 

 
Natural Gas Plunges, Erasing Wednesday's Huge Gain

Natural gas prices finished sharply lower, ending 12.1% lower at $4.270/mmBtu, a move that almost completely reversed yesterday's 14% increase to $4.857. 

 
Elon Musk, Celebrities Criticize California's Plan to Cut Solar Subsidies

The state's public utilities commission said the proposal balances the power grid, environment and consumers' needs; critics said it hampers environmental progress. 

 
One of the World's Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

Multinational producers have exited Canada's oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields-no matter their carbon footprint-remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away. 

 
Senate Rejects Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill

The Biden administration opposed the sanctions bill-sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas)-arguing that it would remove U.S. leverage to deter Russia and damage ties with Germany and other European allies. 

 
Seadrill Subsidiary Speeds Through Bankruptcy in a Day

Seadrill New Finance received court approval for a chapter 11 plan to hand control to creditors after a single day in bankruptcy, bringing its parent company, offshore rig operator Seadrill Ltd., one step closer to completing its own restructuring. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million barrels, and remain about 8% below the five-year average. Analysts predicted stockpiles would fall by a smaller 2.1 million barrels from the prior week. 

 
Oil-Patch Royalty Investors Plan $2 Billion Combination

Kimmeridge-backed Desert Peak Minerals would merge with Falcon Minerals to drive rollups of Permian Basin royalty businesses. 

 
Joint Venture Gets Set to Connect Disadvantaged Communities With Solar

Impact investor Lafayette Square is joining with renewable-energy developer Invenergy to invest as much as $550 million through Reactivate LLC.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FALCON MINERALS CORPORATION -0.20% 5.01 Delayed Quote.2.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 84.47 Delayed Quote.7.52%
PEAK MINERALS LIMITED -3.45% 0.014 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.33% 446.5087 Delayed Quote.9.22%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.87% 189.1563 Delayed Quote.18.85%
TESLA, INC. -6.75% 1031.56 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.46% 75.947 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
WTI 0.18% 81.928 Delayed Quote.7.87%
All news about WTI
12:19aTechnipFMC Wins Contract To Install Subsea Production System For Norway's Equinor
MT
12:17aBoustead Plantations Extends Long Stop Date of Estate Sale in Johor, Malaysia
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/13Vedanta Says Willing to Pay Up To $12 Billion to Acquire Bharat Petroleum
MT
01/13Jade Gas Hits 58 Meters of Gas-bearing Coal Seams at Mongolia's Red Lake-1
MT
01/13Carnarvon Energy Advances Drilling at Buffalo-10 Well
MT
01/13China 2021 refined oil products exports at 60.31 mln tonnes - customs
RE
01/13China dec refined oil products exports at 3.23 mln tonnes - customs
RE
01/13China's annual crude oil imports drop for first time in 20 years
RE
01/13China 2021 crude oil imports sees first annual fall in 20 years -rtrs records
RE
More news
