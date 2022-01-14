News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures end lower, retreat from a 2-month high

Oil futures end lower Thursday, with a significant rise in U.S. gasoline stockpiles raising concern over the omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand for fuel, even as domestic crude supplies stand at their lowest since 2018.

Natural Gas Plunges, Erasing Wednesday's Huge Gain

Natural gas prices finished sharply lower, ending 12.1% lower at $4.270/mmBtu, a move that almost completely reversed yesterday's 14% increase to $4.857.

Elon Musk, Celebrities Criticize California's Plan to Cut Solar Subsidies

The state's public utilities commission said the proposal balances the power grid, environment and consumers' needs; critics said it hampers environmental progress.

One of the World's Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

Multinational producers have exited Canada's oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields-no matter their carbon footprint-remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away.

Senate Rejects Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill

The Biden administration opposed the sanctions bill-sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas)-arguing that it would remove U.S. leverage to deter Russia and damage ties with Germany and other European allies.

Seadrill Subsidiary Speeds Through Bankruptcy in a Day

Seadrill New Finance received court approval for a chapter 11 plan to hand control to creditors after a single day in bankruptcy, bringing its parent company, offshore rig operator Seadrill Ltd., one step closer to completing its own restructuring.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall, Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million barrels, and remain about 8% below the five-year average. Analysts predicted stockpiles would fall by a smaller 2.1 million barrels from the prior week.

Oil-Patch Royalty Investors Plan $2 Billion Combination

Kimmeridge-backed Desert Peak Minerals would merge with Falcon Minerals to drive rollups of Permian Basin royalty businesses.

Joint Venture Gets Set to Connect Disadvantaged Communities With Solar

Impact investor Lafayette Square is joining with renewable-energy developer Invenergy to invest as much as $550 million through Reactivate LLC.

