News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices settle lower, but global supply risks limit losses

Oil futures settle with a modest loss on Thursday, easing back from their highest levels since 2014 following an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but geopolitical risks to global supplies help to limit price losses.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased last week and gasoline stockpiles rose much more than forecast, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

Whitehaven Cuts Coal Output Estimate Amid Heavy Rain, Pandemic

Whitehaven Coal said it will likely produce less coal than expected this fiscal year because of disruptions from heavy rainfall and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natural Gas Prices End at Lowest Since Jan. 4

Natural gas prices fell sharply, closing the session down 5.7% at $3.802/mmBtu, the lowest closing price in more than two weeks.

How Nuclear Power Gets a Boost From Shift to Renewables

Nuclear energy is likely to be part of the low greenhouse gas energy mix for many countries seeking to decarbonize and provide reliable energy.

Citi targets Big Oil in biggest step among major banks on climate change

Citigroup wants companies across its energy loan portfolio to secure "absolute reduction" of emissions of 29% by 2030, a stiffer guideline than most banks.

Aker Offshore Wind Rules Out Capital Raising

Aker Offshore Wind said it isn't currently planning a capital increase and remains committed to its strategy following a leasing round of Scottish waters in which the Norwegian company failed to secure any project licenses.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Woodside Fourth-Quarter Sales Revenue Jumps

Woodside Petroleum. reported a sharp jump in fourth-quarter sales revenue after its oil and natural gas fetched higher prices, while reversing some earlier write-downs of key assets in Australia.

Santos Achieves Record Annual Output, Boosted by Oil Search Assets

Santos reported record production of oil and natural gas in 2021, aided by a first contribution from assets acquired through its takeover of Oil Search.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0015ET