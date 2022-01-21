Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/21/2022
Oil prices settle lower, but global supply risks limit losses

Oil futures settle with a modest loss on Thursday, easing back from their highest levels since 2014 following an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but geopolitical risks to global supplies help to limit price losses. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. crude-oil inventories surprisingly increased last week and gasoline stockpiles rose much more than forecast, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Whitehaven Cuts Coal Output Estimate Amid Heavy Rain, Pandemic

Whitehaven Coal said it will likely produce less coal than expected this fiscal year because of disruptions from heavy rainfall and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Natural Gas Prices End at Lowest Since Jan. 4

Natural gas prices fell sharply, closing the session down 5.7% at $3.802/mmBtu, the lowest closing price in more than two weeks. 

 
How Nuclear Power Gets a Boost From Shift to Renewables

Nuclear energy is likely to be part of the low greenhouse gas energy mix for many countries seeking to decarbonize and provide reliable energy. 

 
Citi targets Big Oil in biggest step among major banks on climate change

Citigroup wants companies across its energy loan portfolio to secure "absolute reduction" of emissions of 29% by 2030, a stiffer guideline than most banks. 

 
Aker Offshore Wind Rules Out Capital Raising

Aker Offshore Wind said it isn't currently planning a capital increase and remains committed to its strategy following a leasing round of Scottish waters in which the Norwegian company failed to secure any project licenses. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Woodside Fourth-Quarter Sales Revenue Jumps

Woodside Petroleum. reported a sharp jump in fourth-quarter sales revenue after its oil and natural gas fetched higher prices, while reversing some earlier write-downs of key assets in Australia. 

 
Santos Achieves Record Annual Output, Boosted by Oil Search Assets

Santos reported record production of oil and natural gas in 2021, aided by a first contribution from assets acquired through its takeover of Oil Search.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.31% 816.5 Real-time Quote.-1.03%
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS 7.51% 3.62 Real-time Quote.-28.60%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 0.52% 24.98 Real-time Quote.6.84%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.34% 64.46 Delayed Quote.6.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 86.97 Delayed Quote.13.65%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.56% 164.35 Delayed Quote.17.17%
OIL SEARCH -2.42% 4.04 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.50% 460.7036 Delayed Quote.14.08%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.58% 175.0632 Delayed Quote.3.08%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -6.10% 2.77 Delayed Quote.13.03%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -2.40% 25.19 Delayed Quote.17.69%
WTI 0.01% 84.048 Delayed Quote.12.73%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/20Shell Restarts Discussions With Britain to Develop Jackdaw Gas Field in North Sea
MT
01/20Shell Finalizes $596 Million Texas Refinery Sale to Pemex
MT
01/20Little Green Pharma Enters Four-Year Greece Distribution Deal
MT
01/20Surya Roshni Bags New Orders Worth Over $16 Million
MT
01/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/20Suriname will give Brazil's Petrobras priority in oil exploration -Bolsonaro
RE
01/20US Stocks Slump Again Thursday, Surrendering Early Gains
MT
01/20BHP Shareholders Approve Unification Resolutions
DJ
01/20US Stocks Turn Lower in Late-Day Correction as Inflation Concerns Linger
MT
More news
