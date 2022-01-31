Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/31/2022 | 12:16am EST
Before Ukraine Standoff, U.S. Pitched Its 'Freedom Gas' to Europe and Found Few Takers

American efforts to export LNG to the continent as an alternative to Russian supplies achieved mixed results. As conflict looms, options to send more gas now are limited. 

 
U.S., EU Sanctions on Russia Could Ensnarl Western Oil Companies

Washington and Brussels aren't targeting oil or gas exports, but broader restrictions could still hit firms with big business in Russia. 

 
Oil scores a 6th straight weekly gain, with Brent logging a fresh 7-year high

Oil futures score a sixth-consecutive weekly gain on Friday, with global benchmark prices notching a fresh seven-year high, but U.S. prices settling below the day's best levels. 

 
Natural Gas's New Front-Month Contract Jumps

The new front-month natural gas contract jumped after yesterday saw the expiring front-month contract for February delivery close 46.5% higher. 

 
Chevron Still Has Gas in Its Tank

Chevron's record-breaking results weren't enough to keep up with its record-breaking share prices. With the strongest balance sheet among peers, though, it will have more flexibility to woo investors later in the year. 

 
Chevron Rakes in $15.6 Billion in Annual Profits as Oil Prices Climb

The oil giant had a dramatic turnaround in 2021, as fossil fuel demand recovered from pandemic-induced lows. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Federal Judge Blocks Gulf of Mexico Drilling Leases

A federal judge invalidated a lease sale of 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico that the U.S. Department of Interior had made available for oil and gas drilling, saying regulators used flawed environmental analysis. 

 
Russia Standoff Prompts Europe to Enlist U.S. Help Securing Gas

European officials are scrambling to lock down energy supplies they would need to keep their economies churning if hostilities around Ukraine imperil natural gas piped from Russia. 

 
For Big Oil's Future, Look to Big Tobacco's Past

There's plenty of money to be made from oil before the dirty fuel is no longer needed, just as there has been from cigarettes. This is the fifth Streetwise column in a series on sustainable investing.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -3.52% 130.61 Delayed Quote.11.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 91.1 Delayed Quote.15.60%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 7.05% 232.6997 Delayed Quote.24.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.49% 77.612 Delayed Quote.4.25%
WTI 0.06% 87.787 Delayed Quote.15.94%
