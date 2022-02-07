Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/07/2022
Saudi Aramco Looks to Sell $50 Billion Stake in Share Listing

Saudi Arabia has restarted plans to list more shares of the energy giant and may sell as much as 2.5% of the company, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Biden Extends Trump's Solar Tariffs, but Allows More Solar Cells to Enter Duty-Free

The decision is a victory for solar installers who oppose the levies, but deals a blow to U.S. solar manufacturers who say the duties help them compete with the Chinese companies dominating the industry's supply chain. 

 
U.S. oil benchmark posts highest finish since September 2014

Crude prices rally on Friday to tally a seventh straight weekly rise, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish since September 2014. 

 
Enel Profit Lifted by Capital Gain, Revenue Surge

Enel posted adjusted earnings of EUR19.2 billion in 2021, boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its Open Fiber stake and a 34% rise in revenue. 

 
Texas Storm Forecast Is Painful Déjà Vu

Texas' grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn't live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years. 

 
Shell Woos Financial Investors, Not Green Ones

Energy giant has given financial investors what they were promised, but any green-focused investors aren't yet so fortunate. 

 
Energy Investors' 2022 Anthem: 'Mo Money Mo Problems'

The oil sector is bracing for another supercycle amid increasing demand and tightening supply. But some say investors would do well to demand fewer buybacks and more attention to balance sheets. 

 
Europe's Insatiable Thirst for Russia's Gas

Despite the Continent's efforts to go green and diversify gas imports, legislation and infrastructure hinder its attempts for energy independence.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTHEM, INC. -1.22% 446.26 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
ENEL S.P.A. -2.07% 6.639 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 93.44 Delayed Quote.16.81%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.27% 36.8 End-of-day quote.2.79%
WTI 0.21% 91.989 Delayed Quote.19.61%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:01aChina stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead
RE
02/06Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields
RE
02/06Indonesia's Q4 GDP accelerates on easing COVID-19 curbs, high exports
RE
02/06Indonesia's Q4 GDP accelerates on easing COVID-19 curbs, high exports
RE
02/06Aramco Hikes Oil Prices As Crude Consumption Bucks Expected Omicron Slowdown
MT
02/06Interra Resources Secures Exploration Extension at Kuala Pambuang Block in Indonesia
MT
02/06Cosco Capital Repurchases Shares Under Scheme
MT
02/06China's agriculture futures rally on supply concerns
RE
02/06Nikkei slides as industrials dragged down by weak earnings, Fed worries simmer
RE
More news
