WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/11/2022 | 12:16am EST
U.S. oil prices build on gains scored after inventory drop; Brent ends lower

Oil futures finish Thursday on a mixed note, with U.S. prices building on gains scored a day earlier after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but global Brent prices giving back some of its recent climb. 

 
Oil Stocks Slump as Global Demand Remains Robust, OPEC Says

Stockpiles of oil in the largest consuming nations slumped in December, tightening an already stretched global energy market, as the supply of crude continues to lag behind robustly rising global demand, OPEC said. 

 
Macron Bets on Nuclear Power to Fight Climate Change

The French president announced a plan to build six new nuclear reactors, betting on a technology that produces electricity with almost zero greenhouse emissions but faces questions about costs. 

 
Natural Gas Ends Lower Despite Storage Decline

Natural gas prices continued to trend lower as buyers of the commodity seem to be few and far between now that peak winter demand season is over. 

 
Texas Co-op Sells Bonds to Cover Storm Costs, Sidestepping Bankruptcy

Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative has raised $908 million in 2049 bonds to cover costs incurred in the extreme winter weather that lashed Texas a year ago. 

 
Why High Gasoline Prices Could Stick Around for a While

Americans are paying about twice as much for gasoline now as they were early in the Covid-19 pandemic. And the high price is costing consumers away from the gas pump, too. 

 
TotalEnergies Profit Boosted By Oil, Gas Prices

TotalEnergies said that profit jumped to $5.84 billion in the fourth quarter of the year as business benefited from a strong oil-and-gas price environment. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil and Fuel Stockpiles Fall Across the Board

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels last week, and are now about 11% below the five-year average, according to government data. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 500,000 barrels 

 
AGL Energy Returns to Profit

AGL Energy returned to profit in its fiscal first half, even as it still feels the effects of a material drop in wholesale electricity prices and the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on energy demand in Australia.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -5.23% 6.89 Delayed Quote.22.64%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 2.15% 52.37 Delayed Quote.18.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 91.01 Delayed Quote.17.81%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.73% 483.5579 Delayed Quote.18.31%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.36% 187.3303 Delayed Quote.7.01%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.90% 51.93 Real-time Quote.16.36%
WTI -0.30% 89.667 Delayed Quote.19.18%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/10Cayman Grand Court Reschedules Hearing of MIE's Scheme Meeting With Creditors
MT
02/10Moody's Confirms Tullow Oil's Rating, Stable Outlook
MT
02/10Oil prices slip on hot U.S. inflation concerns, set for weekly fall
RE
02/10Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in March -sources
RE
02/10Invictus Energy Awards Well Services Contract for Zimbabwe Project to Baker Hughes; Sha..
MT
02/10Coca-Cola, criticized for plastic pollution, pledges 25% reusable packaging
RE
02/10ECB's Lagarde says hasty rate hike wouldn't solve inflation problem -RND
RE
02/10ARC Resources Fourth-Quarter Profit Surges Following Merger on Higher Output, Rising Oi..
MT
02/10TSX ends lower after narrowly missing record intraday high
RE
More news
