WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/16/2022 | 12:16am EST
Oil ends down by nearly 4% from a 7-year high as Russia says some troops returning to base

Oil futures post a loss of nearly 4% on Tuesday as Russia says some troops are returning to base after military exercises near the border with Ukraine. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease 600,000 barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Santos Reports Annual Profit of US$658 Million, Reviews Capital Management Framework

Santos Ltd. reported an annual net profit of US$658 million, as it benefited from higher prices of oil and natural gas and an early contribution from assets acquired via its takeover of Oil Search in December. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Why Russian Invasion Peril Is Driving Oil Prices Near $100

Spare supplies of oil and gas are limited globally as demand rebounds faster than production, making a Russian move on Ukraine a serious geopolitical risk event. 

 
Saudi Arabia Moves $80 Billion in Aramco Shares to Wealth Fund

The stake transfer is part of a plan to boost the Public Investment Fund's assets under management to over $1 trillion by 2025 and help diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy. 

 
Oil Prices Rise to Eight-Year High on Ukraine Invasion Warning

The prospect of military action by one of the world's largest oil exporters raised the chances of further supply disruption as producers are already falling behind rising demand and petroleum inventories are dwindling. 

 
Analysis: Shell, BP Amassed Cash as Energy Shortage Unfolded

High oil and gas prices boosted forecast-beating 2021 profits for Shell and BP, and were expected to continue doing so this year, allowing both U.K. energy giants to strengthen their balance sheets for energy-transition investments. 

 
Oil Stocks Slump as Global Demand Remains Robust, OPEC Says

Stockpiles of oil in the largest consuming nations slumped in December, tightening an already stretched global energy market, as the supply of crude continues to lag behind robustly rising global demand, OPEC said. 

 
Macron Bets on Nuclear Power to Fight Climate Change

The French president announced a plan to build six new nuclear reactors, betting on a technology that produces electricity with almost zero greenhouse emissions but faces questions about costs.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 93.36 Delayed Quote.22.94%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.91% 165.45 Delayed Quote.16.71%
OIL SEARCH -2.42% 4.04 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 1.58% 4471.07 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.16% 495.3413 Delayed Quote.24.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.58% 201.7511 Delayed Quote.11.53%
SANTOS LIMITED -2.84% 7.19 Delayed Quote.22.35%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.67% 37.3 End-of-day quote.4.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.40% 75.176 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WTI -0.28% 92.241 Delayed Quote.25.21%
