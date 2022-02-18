News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil ends lower on progress in Iran nuclear talks, but traders keep an eye on Ukraine crisis

Oil prices end lower Thursday, pressured by signs of progress toward restoring a nuclear agreement with Iran that may bring more oil to the world market, but saw some support from fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pipelines Will Get Tougher Environmental Reviews

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted to give more weight to the environmental concerns over new natural-gas pipeline projects when deciding whether to approve them.

Europe's Energy Crisis Pays Off for U.S. Natural-Gas Sellers

The U.S. became the top LNG exporter for the first time during December as falling natural-gas supplies from Russia and Ukraine tensions boosted energy prices in Europe.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Woodside Returns to Annual Profit Ahead of BHP Oil Unit Merger

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. returned to an annual profit as higher energy prices combined with the reversal of some earlier writedowns of key assets in Australia.

Origin Reports Loss, Seeks to Phase Out Coal-Fired Power Early

Origin Energy recorded another loss as an impairment charge on the sale of a stake in the Australia-Pacific project and a large capital-gains tax expense on the transaction weighed on its half-year result.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels, but stockpiles of gasoline and other refined fuels declined, according to government data released Wednesday.

Tighter Oil Market Has Downsides for Producers Too

The risk of conflict in Ukraine is pushing crude prices close to $100 a barrel, but it could also drive the investment needed to rebalance the market.

As Oil Nears $100, Saudis Snub U.S., Stick to Russian Pact

The U.S. has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to pump up more oil to reduce gasoline prices that, for Americans, are about twice as high as they were earlier in the pandemic. The Saudis have said no.

Grid Operator's Energy-Project Backlog Creates Frustration for Renewables Buyers

Indoor agriculture company AppHarvest is among those planning to procure clean power from projects that are awaiting approval from PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. grid operator.

