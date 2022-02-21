News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

AGL Rejects Bid From Brookfield, Atlassian Co-Founder

Power generator and retailer AGL Energy Ltd. rejected a $3.54 billion takeover proposal from a Brookfield Asset Management Inc.-led consortium as undervaluing its business.

Oil prices suffer first weekly loss of the year as hopes for Iran deal outweigh Ukraine worries

Oil futures mark their first weekly loss in nine weeks, as prospects for restoring the Iran nuclear deal outweigh fears of supply disruptions should Russia invade Ukraine.

America's Power Grid Is Increasingly Unreliable

Behind a rising number of outages are new stresses on the system caused by aging power lines, a changing climate and a power-plant fleet rapidly going green

Frackers Hold Back Production as Oil Nears $100 a Barrel

Prices are the highest since 2014, but top shale companies like Devon and Pioneer are choosing to grow slowly rather than drill more.

Can Quebec's Dams Power New York? Blackstone Is Betting $4.5 Billion on It.

The private equity giant learned how challenging it can be to bring renewable power to the Big Apple-from hundreds of miles away.

Climate Disclosure Poses Thorny Questions for SEC

A key sticking point as the agency considers corporate rules is how much detail to demand about emissions produced by businesses' suppliers and customers.

U.S. Pushes Iran to Release American Prisoners as Nuclear Talks Progress

As the U.S., Iran and other world powers make progress toward a nuclear deal, a separate set of talks is under way and closely linked: an effort to free American and European prisoners held by Iran.

Eni Posts Profit as Sales Surge

UPDATED: Eni returned to profit in the fourth quarter, posting a net figure of EUR3.8 billion, as sales more than doubled helped by soaring oil-and-gas prices.

EDF Plans to Bolster Balance Sheet

EDF set out a plan to strengthen its balance sheet, including a EUR2.5 billion share issue and additional disposals of around EUR3 billion, in light of the French government's measures to curb electricity prices and nuclear reactor shutdowns.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

