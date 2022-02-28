News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

BP to Exit From Stake in Russia's Rosneft Following Pressure From U.K.

The oil giant said it would unload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft days after its CEO spoke to a top British official, a divestment that could result in a substantial loss.

Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Largely Spare Energy Sector, Vital to Europe

Exemptions let Europe keep buying Russian gas and oil, moderating prices while maintaining a major revenue stream for Moscow.

Investors Bet Oil Still Has Room to Run After Touching $100

The price advance builds on a historic rebound for commodities following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and adds pressure on a global economy grappling with surging inflation.

Russia Sends Natural-Gas Tankers to Kaliningrad Outpost

Stationing LNG ships in the Baltic amid Ukraine fighting indicates Moscow is poised for wider disruption to European energy supplies.

Russia's Energy Dominance Ties West's Hands in Ukraine War

Europe gets about 40% of its natural-gas imports from Russia, making it hard to sanction a sector that is a vital source of revenue for Moscow.

Oil pares weekly gain as traders weigh market risks tied to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, paring a gain for the week, as investors continue to monitor Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a day after crude briefly topped the $100-a-barrel threshold for the first time in seven years.

U.S. Offshore Wind Power Auction Nets Record $4.37 Billion

The sale of locations in federal waters marks a key moment in President Biden's bid to create an U.S. offshore wind industry.

BP Faces Pressure From U.K. Government Over Stake in Russia's Rosneft

The British government is pressuring oil company BP PLC to offload its minority stake in Russian oil producer PAO Rosneft, citing the Russian giant's links to the Kremlin and accusing it of fueling the Russian army's advance into Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Oil Prices Are Another Headache for Biden-Who Can't Do Much About It

President Biden has few effective tools to rein in energy prices at a time when his administration is wrestling with inflation in the broad economy.

Natural Gas Prices Weaken Ahead Of Weekend

Natural gas futures fell as the invasion of Ukraine failed to disrupt European supplies from Russia and weather patterns took the driver's seat.

