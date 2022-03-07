Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/07/2022 | 12:16am EST
Oil Tops $130 a Barrel as Russian Attacks Escalate

Prices for April deliveries of crude have shot up since Russia invaded Ukraine and buyers began shunning the aggressor's oil exports. 

 
Oasis, Whiting Near All-Stock Merger

The all-stock tie-up between the rival North Dakota shale drillers could be unveiled early this week. The companies combined would be worth roughly $6 billion. 

 
U.S. Officials Meet With Regime in Venezuela, to Discuss Oil Exports

Venezuelan oil would return to the open international market under proposals that the U.S. is discussing in rare face-to-face meetings with officials of the Maduro regime, according to people familiar with the talks. 

 
Carl Icahn Exits Occidental After Nearly Three Years

In a letter to the company's board, the activist investor says he has sold the remainder of his stake in the oil-and-gas producer and his two remaining board representatives are also resigning. 

 
Biden Caught Between Inflation and Calls to Ban Russian Oil

Lawmakers are demanding a ban to punish Russia over the Ukraine invasion, but the move risks higher prices at the pump. 

 
AGL Energy Rejects Revised Bid From Brookfield, Atlassian Co-Founder

AGL Energy rejected a revised takeover proposal from a Brookfield Asset Management-led consortium, saying it still materially undervalued the power generator and retailer. 

 
South32's Sale of Metalloys Manganese Smelter Won't Proceed

South32 said the sale of the Metalloys manganese alloy smelter in South Africa to Satka Investments won't go ahead. 

 
Europe Fears It Could Be Too Late to Shake Off Russian Gas Addiction

A decadeslong reliance on Moscow's energy has left Europe unprepared if the taps are turned off. 

 
U.S. oil prices end at highest since 2008 as Russia-Ukraine war drives supply fears

Oil rallies on Friday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since 2008, as supply fears remained elevated amid an ever-intensifying Russia-Ukraine war. 

 
Iran Nuclear Deal Threatened by Russian Demands

Russia said it wanted written guarantees that Ukraine-related sanctions won't prevent it from trading broadly with Tehran under a revived pact.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGL ENERGY LIMITED -1.75% 7.3 Delayed Quote.21.01%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC -6.72% 267.61 Delayed Quote.-29.81%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.35% 68.65 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.12% 563.58 Delayed Quote.5.27%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 2111.94 Delayed Quote.6.39%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -0.22% 54.01 Delayed Quote.8.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.31% 129.71 Delayed Quote.41.82%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.01% 182.2 Delayed Quote.4.08%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.68% 5.36 Delayed Quote.28.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -0.68% 125.95 Delayed Quote.44.95%
