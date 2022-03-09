News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices gain nearly 4% as U.S. bans Russian crude imports; gasoline prices hit a record high

Oil futures gain nearly 4% on Tuesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices posting the highest settlements since 2008, as the U.S. announces a ban on crude imports from Russia.

U.S. to Ban Imports of Russian Oil, Natural Gas

The move could further boost gasoline prices as the Biden administration responds to the Ukraine invasion.

Russian Oil Embargo Pushes OPEC to Take Sides

Oil cartel producers can open their taps to help balance the market, but it would mean choosing the West over Moscow.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Likely Fell in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 400,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.9 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Europe Scrambles to Cut Dependence on Russian Energy

The European Union said it plans to store more natural gas and diversify its sources, aiming to cut its imports of Russian supplies by two-thirds by the end of this year.

Shell, BP to Withdraw From Russian Oil, Gas

The energy giants said they were stepping back further from doing business with Russia, with Shell saying it will immediately halt all spot purchase of crude from the country and will phase out its other trading and business dealings.

Ukrainians Risk Lives to Keep Russian Gas Flowing

Europe imported more natural gas from Russia in the first 10 days of the war than before the invasion. Keeping it flowing is a crew of intrepid Ukrainians.

Gasoline Price Hits Record High

The national average price for regular gasoline reached a record high of $4.173 a gallon, tracking a surge in global energy markets and showing how the war in Ukraine is having far-reaching economic consequences.

Uniper Writes Down Nord Stream 2 Loan

German utility Uniper said it will record a full impairment loss of EUR987 million on its Nord Stream 2 loan but that the write down won't affect adjusted earnings, with its Feb. 23 forecast intact.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 0015ET