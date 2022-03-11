News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices end lower, with Russia-Ukraine war headlines feeding trade volatility

Oil futures end lower in volatile trading Thursday, a day after global benchmark prices suffered the biggest one-day percentage loss in nearly 2 years.

Europe to Weigh Emergency Measures to Limit Electricity Prices

EU officials are under pressure to prepare for a winter without Russian gas as energy prices soar.

Ukraine War Pushes Biden Toward Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia in Oil Hunt

The rush to offset Russia's rapidly shrinking contribution to the global energy markets has led the White House to oil-rich nations in the Middle East, countries under U.S. sanctions and talks with private-sector oil giants.

Natural Gas Ends Higher After Large Storage Decline

Natural gas prices ended a three-day slide in prices, getting a boost from a weekly storage report.

As Gasoline Prices Surge Nationwide, $5 Is a Bargain Around San Francisco

Drivers lined up this week for the $4.99 regular at a gas station in Orinda, Calif., that aims to be the cheapest alternative in the nation's costliest market.

U.S. Banned Russian Oil. Is Gasoline-Tax Suspension Next?

Biden administration officials have been discussing the merits and potential drawbacks of endorsing legislation to suspend the gas tax for weeks, according to people familiar with the discussions.

TPG Rise Backs Renewable-Gas Producer Set Up by Smithfield Foods

Monarch Bioenergy, a joint venture with Roeslein Alternative Energy, operates anaerobic-digestion plants to produce gas at Smithfield hog farms in Missouri

Analysis: Asian Refiners Could Benefit From Rising Brent-Dubai Spread

Asian refiners stand to gain from the disruption of Russian oil supply, with rising price gaps among global crude oils creating an opportunity to export products at premium prices to Europe, analysts said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.A.E. Pushes for Increased OPEC Oil Production Amid Russian War on Ukraine

The move marks a departure for the Persian Gulf producer after months of standing with Saudi Arabia and Russia.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0015ET