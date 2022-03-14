News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices rise, pare weekly decline as investors assess Russia supply gap

Oil futures rise Friday, looking to pare their loss for the week as traders assess potential efforts to replace Russian crude on the global market in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Won't Negotiate Sanctions With Russia to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

A senior U.S. official said Moscow had a week to withdraw its demand for written guarantees exempting Russia from any Ukraine-related sanctions that would constrain Moscow's future trade with Iran.

How Europe Hopes to Wean Itself From Russian Natural Gas

Europe has managed to divert some U.S. liquefied natural gas shipments to its ports. But EU countries will likely need to sign longer-term contracts to lock in demand.

U.S. Talks to Ease Oil Sanctions on Venezuela Get Blowback

Republicans and leading Democrats oppose any move to lift sanctions to help boost crude supply amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For Some Countries, Economic Ripples of Ukraine War Bring Windfall

Those rich in oil and gas and other commodities are expected to get a boost from soaring prices, though inflation will sting consumers and weigh on global growth.

The Big Russian Lender That Dodged Western Sanctions

European Union diplomats say they kept Gazprombank free from sanctions because payments on gas imports need to continue.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Europe to Weigh Emergency Measures to Limit Electricity Prices

EU officials are under pressure to prepare for a winter without Russian gas as energy prices soar.

Ukraine War Pushes Biden Toward Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia in Oil Hunt

The rush to offset Russia's rapidly shrinking contribution to the global energy markets has led the White House to oil-rich nations in the Middle East, countries under U.S. sanctions and talks with private-sector oil giants.

As Gasoline Prices Surge Nationwide, $5 Is a Bargain Around San Francisco

Drivers lined up this week for the $4.99 regular at a gas station in Orinda, Calif., that aims to be the cheapest alternative in the nation's costliest market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 0015ET