News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices settle lower as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian crude

Oil futures settle lower on Tuesday following a more than 7% climb in the previous session, as investors gauge the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian crude imports.

Santos, Carnarvon Make Significant Oil Find With Pavo-1 Well

Santos said it had made a new oil discovery near the Dorado field that it is developing with Carnarvon Energy in Western Australia.

Chevron, Waiting It Out in Venezuela, Tells U.S. Now's the Time to Pump Oil

The company pledges to make up for fall in Russian exports, but some Biden officials oppose permitting U.S. companies to operate under President Nicolás Maduro's autocratic regime.

Dallas Fed Warns Cutoff of Russian Energy Could Cause Global Recession

Downturn appears 'unavoidable' if bulk of Russian oil and gas products are off the world markets for the rest of the year, according to a report by the regional Fed bank.

Gas Prices Shoot Up at Fastest Rate on Record

As summer driving season approaches, average prices for regular gasoline have been at record highs the past two weeks after going up for 11 straight weeks.

There's Only One Stock-Market Sector in the Green This Year

Energy stocks are leading the pack in the stock market in 2022.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

EU Support Grows for Russia Oil Ban

As Moscow pursues its invasion and with no peace deal in sight, European capitals consider a phased ban on Russian crude, a move that was once off the table.

Fortum to Sell Stake in Oslo Heating Operation

Finland's Fortum has agreed to sell its stake in Norwegian heating business, Fortum Oslo Varme, to a consortium of investors for $1.1 billion.

Maryland, Georgia Pause Gasoline Taxes

Lawmakers across the U.S. are pushing to pause the collection of gasoline taxes to give drivers a temporary break at the pump as fuel costs hover near record highs.

