Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/23/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Oil prices settle lower as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian crude

Oil futures settle lower on Tuesday following a more than 7% climb in the previous session, as investors gauge the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian crude imports. 

 
Santos, Carnarvon Make Significant Oil Find With Pavo-1 Well

Santos said it had made a new oil discovery near the Dorado field that it is developing with Carnarvon Energy in Western Australia. 

 
Chevron, Waiting It Out in Venezuela, Tells U.S. Now's the Time to Pump Oil

The company pledges to make up for fall in Russian exports, but some Biden officials oppose permitting U.S. companies to operate under President Nicolás Maduro's autocratic regime. 

 
Dallas Fed Warns Cutoff of Russian Energy Could Cause Global Recession

Downturn appears 'unavoidable' if bulk of Russian oil and gas products are off the world markets for the rest of the year, according to a report by the regional Fed bank. 

 
Gas Prices Shoot Up at Fastest Rate on Record

As summer driving season approaches, average prices for regular gasoline have been at record highs the past two weeks after going up for 11 straight weeks. 

 
There's Only One Stock-Market Sector in the Green This Year

Energy stocks are leading the pack in the stock market in 2022. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
EU Support Grows for Russia Oil Ban

As Moscow pursues its invasion and with no peace deal in sight, European capitals consider a phased ban on Russian crude, a move that was once off the table. 

 
Fortum to Sell Stake in Oslo Heating Operation

Finland's Fortum has agreed to sell its stake in Norwegian heating business, Fortum Oslo Varme, to a consortium of investors for $1.1 billion. 

 
Maryland, Georgia Pause Gasoline Taxes

Lawmakers across the U.S. are pushing to pause the collection of gasoline taxes to give drivers a temporary break at the pump as fuel costs hover near record highs.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.74601 Delayed Quote.1.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.32803 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7947 Delayed Quote.0.42%
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 11.72% 0.3575 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.33% 164.09 Delayed Quote.39.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.10243 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
FORTUM OYJ 0.06% 17.785 Delayed Quote.-34.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013146 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.45% 117.26 Delayed Quote.49.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.69563 Delayed Quote.0.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.50% 607.859 Delayed Quote.46.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.63% 105.9921 Delayed Quote.42.33%
WTI 2.19% 110.868 Delayed Quote.41.07%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/22Shell To Appeal Dutch Court Ruling On 45% Emissions Cut By 2030
MT
03/2288 Energy Completes Drilling at Merlin-2 Well in Alaska; Shares Slump 14%
MT
03/22TotalEnergies To Stop Oil, Gasoil Purchase From Russia
MT
03/22Byron Energy to Drill Two Wells at Gulf of Mexico's SM58 G Platform
MT
03/22Brent crude futures rise more than $1 to $116.56 a barrel…
RE
03/22REFILE-UPDATE 2-Indian refiners hike crude processing in February to meet demand rise
RE
03/22Exxon estimates up to 1 billion barrels in Brazil oil prospect - partner
RE
03/22Australian shares extend gains to 2-month high on banking, tech boost
RE
03/22Brent crude futures fall $1 to $114.45 a barrel…
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish