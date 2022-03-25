News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices end more than 2% lower as war-driven volatility continues

Oil futures end lower on Thursday, pulling back a day after settling at their highest level in more than two weeks, with the U.S. announcing fresh sanctions on Russia, as world leaders gather to discuss actions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Natural Gas Climbs to Fresh, 7-Week High

Natural gas prices erased earlier declines and shrugged off a bearish weekly storage report to finish 3.2% higher at $5.401mmBtu, the highest closing price since Feb. 2.

U.S. Charges Russian Government Hackers With Campaign of Global Energy Cyberattacks

The Justice Department unsealed indictments against four Russians for alleged involvement in cyberattacks on energy-critical infrastructure between 2012 and 2018.

Fallout Grows After U.K. Authority's Missteps in Unaoil Probe

Paul Bond is the second executive to have his conviction quashed in the Unaoil case, after an appeals court criticized the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office for its dealings with a private investigator.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oaktree-backed Power Plant Driven to Chapter 11 By Contractor Dispute

The Salem Harbor, Mass., power plant's former construction contractor was awarded $236 million in arbitration due to damages from termination of its engagement.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

Crude-oil supplies slid by 2.5 million barrels last week to 413.4 million barrels, and stood about 13% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts predicted inventories would be unchanged from the prior week.

Russia's Energy Industry Is Starting to Feel the Bite of Sanctions

An exodus of Western energy companies is disrupting major projects from the Arctic to the Pacific Ocean, while traders and banks have been shunning Russian oil cargoes in recent weeks.

Exchange Operator Wants Oil Prices to Reflect Emissions Performance

New service allows for trading to take account of the carbon footprint of each barrel.

Oil Price Rise 'Trickles Down to Everything,' Even Your Potato Salad to Go

Hydrocarbons are used to make many items, such as fertilizer and food packaging, and someone has to bear the brunt of higher oil and natural-gas costs.

