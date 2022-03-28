Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Cours en différé.  Delayed  -  03/28 12:13:41 am EDT
110.36 USD   -0.31%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aVintage Energy Spuds Cervantes-1 Well in Perth Basin
MT
03/27Bass Oil to Start Drilling Program at Indonesia's Tangai-5
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/28/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices Stay High as Russian Crude Shortage Hits Market

The de facto buyers' strike on Russian crude that began a month ago propelled oil prices to their highest levels in years. Now the real effects are starting to create a second wave of impact. 

 
Ukraine War Drives Up Cost of Wind, Solar Power

"Greenflation" was already a problem for wind and solar power. Russia's attack on Ukraine is driving up costs even more. 

 
Soaring Oil Prices Bring Fiscal Windfall to Alaska

Soaring oil prices have brought Alaska its biggest budget surplus in nearly 20 years, along with a debate in Juneau over how to spend the money. 

 
Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance

President Biden's pledge to increase U.S. liquefied natural-gas exports to Europe marks a further retreat from his hard-line stance against fossil fuels, sending industry share prices surging. 

 
Sinopec's 2021 Profit More Than Doubled on Higher Oil Prices, Sales

Chinese oil major Sinopec's 2021 net profit more than doubled to its best level in nearly a decade on higher prices and demand for petroleum products. 

 
Oil rises after reported strike on Saudi oil facility, with global prices up nearly 12% for the week

Oil futures settle higher on Friday, giving up earlier declines and boosting their weekly gain, after reports of an attack on an oil facility in Saudi Arabia renews concerns over global crude supplies. 

 
U.S. to Boost Gas Deliveries to Europe Amid Scramble for New Supplies

The U.S. is ramping up shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe this year as the continent hunts for new supplies around the globe to phase out its reliance on Russian energy after the invasion of Ukraine. 

 
BP to Triple Number of Electric-Vehicle Chargers in UK

BP said it plans to invest GBP1 billion to expand electric-vehicle charging in the U.K. over the next 10 years. 

 
India's Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely. 

 
LG Energy Rallies on Plans for Investment in Batteries

LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s shares rallied Friday amid hopes for better earnings after it announced plans for a large investment in batteries.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 7.60% 439000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 117.22 Delayed Quote.51.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.84% 265.1934 Delayed Quote.50.43%
WTI -0.29% 110.35 Delayed Quote.48.62%
