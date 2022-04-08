Log in
WTI
04/08 12:21:30 am EDT
95.62 USD   -1.39%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/08/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices suffer a third straight decline

Oil futures suffer a third straight loss on Thursday, with global Brent crude prices briefly dipping under $100 a barrel for the first time in three weeks, a day after news of a coordinated release of crude from strategic reserves by member countries of the International Energy Agency. 

 
Natural Gas Ends at 13-Year-High on Storage, LNG Hopes

Natural gas prices reached its highest closing price since Dec. 2, 2008 amid a widening storage deficit and rising expectations that fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war will end up creating a much greater global appetite for U.S. LNG. 

 
Oil Majors Have Cash for a Good Clearout in Russia

Shell's write-down of its Russian assets is more than expected, but high commodity prices cushion the blow . 

 
Shell Warns of Up to $5 Billion Hit From Russia Exit

The first-quarter accounting charges follow the oil major's decision to sever ties with Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. 

 
The Emerging Battle for Clean-Energy Commodities

As Russia's isolation disrupts global oil and gas markets, the U.S. must focus on securing the minerals necessary for wind, solar and electric 

 
Climate-Reporting Rules Could Let Companies Look Greener Than They Are

The examination of the standard for tallying carbon footprints was prompted in part by concerns that it lets companies say their power is green when it's technically not. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Increase

Crude-oil supplies climbed by 2.4 million barrels to 412.4 million barrels, and remain about 14% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts predicted crude inventories would fall by 1.6 million barrels from the prior week. 

 
U.S. Allies to Release Close to 60 Million Barrels of Oil From Reserves

The International Energy Agency is joining the Biden administration in an effort to tame prices after they rose sharply when Russia invaded Ukraine. 

 
Europe Keeps Russian Oil, Gas Flowing Despite Tightening Sanctions

The EU is taking its first steps to reduce its energy imports from Russia but can't agree to sanction the bloc's biggest business dealings with the country: the purchase of oil and natural gas.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.30% 99.75 Delayed Quote.35.13%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.18% 169 Delayed Quote.21.35%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.80% 848.2903 Delayed Quote.29.94%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.56% 522.7445 Delayed Quote.27.95%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.35% 299.5131 Delayed Quote.61.64%
SHELL PLC 0.24% 2121 End-of-day quote.30.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.94% 79.24 Delayed Quote.9.57%
WTI -1.40% 95.623 Delayed Quote.34.08%
