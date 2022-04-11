Europe Debates How to Cut Purchases of Russian Oil

European Union officials are seeking to make oil the focus of the bloc's next set of economic measures against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Cnooc to Raise at Least $4.4 Billion in Shanghai Offer

One of China's biggest oil companies, Cnooc Ltd., plans to raise $4.41 billion from a Shanghai listing, after its shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Japan Power Stocks Rise Sharply After PM's Comments

Japanese power company stocks rose sharply after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government plans to maximize the use of nuclear power to secure stable power supply.

Oil suffers second weekly fall after release of crude reserves

Oil futures end higher Friday, but suffer a second straight weekly decline as several countries joined the U.S. in releasing crude reserves.

Utilities Outside California Face Lawsuit Risks as Wildfires Spread

Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Berkshire Hathaway unit in Oregon in a case that could expand liability exposure for utilities whose power lines are found to start fires.

Talen Energy, Hit by Surging Gas Prices, in Talks for $750 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The Riverstone Holdings-backed power producer is expected to file for bankruptcy within weeks, after struggling with added hedging costs from rising natural-gas prices, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources say.

Power Grid Stress Test Finds Low-Tech Needs for High-Tech Problems

The GridEx war game tested nation-state cyber and physical attacks on energy infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi-Based International Holdings to Invest $2 Billion in India's Adani Companies

Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Co. PJSC plans to invest $2 billion in three Adani companies to grow their partnership in India, Middle East and Africa, the Indian companies said.

Oil Majors Have Cash for a Good Clearout in Russia

Shell's write-down of its Russian assets is more than expected, but high commodity prices cushion the blow .

