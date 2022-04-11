Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/11 12:50:10 am EDT
95.80 USD   -0.69%
04/0888 Energy Jumps 10% On Completion of Preliminary Mapping for Icewine Project
MT
04/08South Korea Posts February $6.42 Billion Trade Surplus, But Oil Import Bills Rising
MT
04/08Sacgasco Completes Drilling One Oil Development Well in Canada's Alberta
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/11/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Europe Debates How to Cut Purchases of Russian Oil

European Union officials are seeking to make oil the focus of the bloc's next set of economic measures against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. 

 
Cnooc to Raise at Least $4.4 Billion in Shanghai Offer

One of China's biggest oil companies, Cnooc Ltd., plans to raise $4.41 billion from a Shanghai listing, after its shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. 

 
Japan Power Stocks Rise Sharply After PM's Comments

Japanese power company stocks rose sharply after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government plans to maximize the use of nuclear power to secure stable power supply. 

 
Oil suffers second weekly fall after release of crude reserves

Oil futures end higher Friday, but suffer a second straight weekly decline as several countries joined the U.S. in releasing crude reserves. 

 
Utilities Outside California Face Lawsuit Risks as Wildfires Spread

Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Berkshire Hathaway unit in Oregon in a case that could expand liability exposure for utilities whose power lines are found to start fires. 

 
Talen Energy, Hit by Surging Gas Prices, in Talks for $750 Million Bankruptcy Loan

The Riverstone Holdings-backed power producer is expected to file for bankruptcy within weeks, after struggling with added hedging costs from rising natural-gas prices, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources say. 

 
Power Grid Stress Test Finds Low-Tech Needs for High-Tech Problems

The GridEx war game tested nation-state cyber and physical attacks on energy infrastructure. 

 
Abu Dhabi-Based International Holdings to Invest $2 Billion in India's Adani Companies

Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Co. PJSC plans to invest $2 billion in three Adani companies to grow their partnership in India, Middle East and Africa, the Indian companies said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Majors Have Cash for a Good Clearout in Russia

Shell's write-down of its Russian assets is more than expected, but high commodity prices cushion the blow .


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 0015ET

All news about WTI
04/0888 Energy Jumps 10% On Completion of Preliminary Mapping for Icewine Project
MT
04/08South Korea Posts February $6.42 Billion Trade Surplus, But Oil Import Bills Rising
MT
04/08Sacgasco Completes Drilling One Oil Development Well in Canada's Alberta
MT
04/08Australian Shares Rebound as Business Turnover Recovers from Omicron Outbreak
MT
04/08Woodside investors to benefit from $40 billion merger with BHP arm - KPMG
RE
04/08Energy International Names New Chairman; Appoints CEO After 10-Year Vacancy
MT
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08Strike Energy Obtains Government Funding for Mid-West Geothermal Project
MT
04/08Falcon Oil & Gas Raises $10 Million Via Private Share Placement
MT
04/08STRAITS ENERGY RESOURCES PLANS 2 : 1 Share Consolidation
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish