Oil futures finish higher on potential for EU ban on imports of Russian oil

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday after a report said European Union officials are drafting a measure to ban Russian oil products. The rise in prices has contributed to a more than 6% climb for the holiday-shortened week.

Natural-Gas Prices Rise, Defying Seasonal Trends

Futures climb 4.3% in the latest sign of persistent demand, driven in part by disruptions overseas.

Putin Says Sanctions Have Disrupted Russian Oil Industry

The Russian president acknowledged that Western sanctions have stymied his country's energy industry and it will need to reorient oil and gas sales away from markets in Europe to Asia.

U.S. Joins Norway in Probe of PetroNor Executives

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into Norway's PetroNor E&P following allegations of corruption at the oil-and-gas company's operations in West Africa.

Europe's Carbon Market Passes the Test

Investors can take comfort in how the bloc's cap-and-trade scheme has weathered the recent extremes of the energy market.

Oil Industry Objects to Fees, Permits to Mitigate Accidental Bird Killings

The measures being considered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could include a permit process for new skyscrapers, power lines, wind turbines and other structures that pose hazards to birds.

National Grid Earnings Seen Boosted by UK

National Grid expects underlying earnings for 2022 to top its previous guidance, with its U.K. operation to exceed expectations, largely due to higher inflation.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Surge

Crude-oil supplies jumped by 9.4 million barrels last week as refiners surprisingly hit the brakes on activity, government data showed. Analysts were expecting a rise of just 400,000 barrels from the prior week.

Invenergy-backed Power Plant Challenged on Chapter 11 Strategy

An NRG Energy unit is challenging a Texas power plant's efforts to sell itself out of bankruptcy to pay down its owner's debt, saying the chapter 11 case has "no obvious reorganizational purpose."

