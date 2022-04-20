News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures drop over 5% to settle at their lowest in a week

Oil futures fall Tuesday, pulling back from highs of the month to finish at their lowest in more than a week, as traders weigh a Libyan supply outage, China's COVID lockdowns and a surging U.S. dollar.

Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen by a sizable 2.2 million barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department.

How U.S.-Saudi Relations Reached the Breaking Point

The decadeslong alliance is at risk over disagreements regarding oil production levels, security concerns, human rights and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Southwest Gas Stock Soars. It's Exploring a Sale.

Southwest Gas says it received an 'indication of interest well in excess' of a bid from activist investor Carl Icahn of $82.50 a share.

Utilities Want to Convert Coal Plants to Nuclear; Skeptics Abound

States and utilities are looking at placing small nuclear reactors at former coal plants, but the technology and economics remain unproven.

Utilities Plan Electric Grid Upgrades, Adding to Power Bills

Power companies are preparing to spend the most money in decades to shift to renewable energy and replace aging infrastructure.

Hamptons Opponents Hound Offshore Wind Project

Residents of the exclusive New York hamlet of Wainscott are waging legal battles that could further complicate a project to power 70,000 homes.

Biden Administration Resumes Oil Leases on Federal Land

The administration said it would sharply reduce the acreage available for leases and charge higher royalties on the oil and gas produced.

