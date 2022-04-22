Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  04/22 12:47:31 am EDT
102.64 USD   -1.01%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aSantos says ConocoPhillips road dispute not slowing Alaska oil project
RE
04/21BP Submits Environmental Plan For Murlach Oil, Gas Project in North Sea
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/22/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices End Higher on Low Inventories

US benchmark oil prices finished higher for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, ending up 1.6% at $103.79 a barrel. 

 
Oil Trade Group Drafts Carbon-Tax Proposal

The American Petroleum Institute's proposal urges Congress to adopt a carbon tax, which would put a surcharge on gasoline and other fossil fuels to discourage greenhouse-gas emissions. 

 
New Lithium-Extraction Technology Attracts Investors. But Is It Viable?

Developing a domestic supply is an important part of the U.S. push to expand alternative energy sources 

 
Analysts Expect 35 Billion-Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural gas inventories increased by 35 billion cubic feet in the latest week, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
The West Is Still Buying Russian Oil, but It's Now Harder to Track

An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination. 

 
Chinese Oil Giant Cnooc Jumps in Shanghai Debut

The state-owned energy company was delisted from the NYSE in October. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Across the Board

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 8 million barrels last week, contrary to analysts' expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel rise, while refined fuels such as gasoline and diesel also declined, government data showed. 

 
BP Joint Venture to Invest in New Zealand Solar Power

A joint venture half owned by British oil giant BP said it would invest in solar power in New Zealand in partnership with one of the South Pacific country's largest utilities. 

 
Coal-Plant Operator Lightstone Seeks Extension of $1.7 Billion Loan

A power company that operates one of the largest coal-fired electricity plants in the U.S., is preparing to ask lenders to let the company push off an upcoming debt repayment, people familiar with the matter say.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 0.74% 10.96 Delayed Quote.38.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 106.925 Delayed Quote.37.28%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.03% 562.8081 Real-time Quote.35.87%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.30% 331.2576 Real-time Quote.89.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.60% 80.375 Delayed Quote.9.76%
WTI -1.01% 102.635 Delayed Quote.37.65%
