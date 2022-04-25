News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices log a weekly loss of more than 4% as investors ride supply-and-demand seesaw

Investors are caught between varying supply and demand worries as oil futures log a weekly loss.

New York Is Battleground for Crypto Mining Fight

Crypto companies are fighting a proposal in New York that would restrict the mining of digital assets, worried that other states might make similar moves.

As Europe Seeks to Move Away From Russian Gas, Which Renewables Will Benefit?

Policy makers are counting on faster expansion of solar, wind and other technologies.

Energy Capital Partners Raises $3 Billion So Far to Back Energy Infrastructure

The energy infrastructure investor is nearing its $4 billion target for its latest flagship private-equity fund and could reach the vehicle's $6 billion upper limit, people familiar with the matter say

Schlumberger Hikes Dividend, Beats on Earnings. The Stock Is Up.

The oil-services company announced a 40% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, from 12.5 cents per share to 17.5 cents, on Friday.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil Trade Group Drafts Carbon-Tax Proposal

The American Petroleum Institute's proposal urges Congress to adopt a carbon tax, which would put a surcharge on gasoline and other fossil fuels to discourage greenhouse-gas emissions.

New Lithium-Extraction Technology Attracts Investors. But Is It Viable?

Developing a domestic supply is an important part of the U.S. push to expand alternative energy sources

The West Is Still Buying Russian Oil, but It's Now Harder to Track

An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination.

Chinese Oil Giant Cnooc Jumps in Shanghai Debut

The state-owned energy company was delisted from the NYSE in October.

