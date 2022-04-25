Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  04/25 12:38:49 am EDT
98.93 USD   -1.40%
12:50aIndonesia palm oil shares, rupiah rattled by export ban
RE
12:19aTesco Restricts Cooking Oil Purchases Amid Supply Chain Issues In Ukraine
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Oil prices log a weekly loss of more than 4% as investors ride supply-and-demand seesaw

Investors are caught between varying supply and demand worries as oil futures log a weekly loss. 

 
New York Is Battleground for Crypto Mining Fight

Crypto companies are fighting a proposal in New York that would restrict the mining of digital assets, worried that other states might make similar moves. 

 
As Europe Seeks to Move Away From Russian Gas, Which Renewables Will Benefit?

Policy makers are counting on faster expansion of solar, wind and other technologies. 

 
Energy Capital Partners Raises $3 Billion So Far to Back Energy Infrastructure

The energy infrastructure investor is nearing its $4 billion target for its latest flagship private-equity fund and could reach the vehicle's $6 billion upper limit, people familiar with the matter say 

 
Schlumberger Hikes Dividend, Beats on Earnings. The Stock Is Up.

The oil-services company announced a 40% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, from 12.5 cents per share to 17.5 cents, on Friday. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Trade Group Drafts Carbon-Tax Proposal

The American Petroleum Institute's proposal urges Congress to adopt a carbon tax, which would put a surcharge on gasoline and other fossil fuels to discourage greenhouse-gas emissions. 

 
New Lithium-Extraction Technology Attracts Investors. But Is It Viable?

Developing a domestic supply is an important part of the U.S. push to expand alternative energy sources 

 
The West Is Still Buying Russian Oil, but It's Now Harder to Track

An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination. 

 
Chinese Oil Giant Cnooc Jumps in Shanghai Debut

The state-owned energy company was delisted from the NYSE in October.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED -4.55% 10.5 Delayed Quote.36.99%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -3.97% 212.8 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.87% 102.983 Delayed Quote.39.19%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 2.46% 41.65 Delayed Quote.39.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 76.625 Delayed Quote.2.58%
WTI -1.40% 98.925 Delayed Quote.37.39%
All news about WTI
12:50aIndonesia palm oil shares, rupiah rattled by export ban
RE
12:19aTesco Restricts Cooking Oil Purchases Amid Supply Chain Issues In Ukraine
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/25Jiangsu Libert Bags $31.5 Million Deal to Build Floating Storage Vessel; Shares Fall 4%
MT
04/24Shares of top Indonesian palm oil companies tumble after export ban
RE
04/24Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund Pushes For Special Audit Into Credit Suisse Scandals
MT
04/24Shell Initiates Talks With Chinese State Firms to Sell Sakhalin-2 LNG Project Stake
MT
04/24EU Eyes 'Some Form' of Oil Embargo Against Russia in New Wave of Sanctions
MT
04/24Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, heavyweights drop
RE
04/24From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish