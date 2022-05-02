News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Europe to Make Fresh Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

Talks have hit a deadlock over Iran's demand that Washington lift its terror designation on Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Ukrainians Suffer Fuel Shortages

About two dozen civilians were evacuated from the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, while elsewhere Ukrainians faced shortages of gasoline following Moscow's recent assault on the country's oil refineries and storage depots.

AGL Cuts FY 2022 Profit Guidance

AGL Energy cut its earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year after a unit of its coal-fired Loy Yang A power station in Victoria state was forced offline by an electrical fault.

Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

A U.S. investigation into Asian solar panels has created uncertainty for developers and manufacturers and caused widespread delays and cancellations.

Oil Giants Shower Investors With Cash

Exxon Mobil said it collected $5.5 billion in first-quarter profit, more than double the same period last year, and would triple its share repurchases.

EPA Issues Emergency Waiver Allowing Sales of Higher-Ethanol Fuel Starting May 1

Under the waiver, environmental regulators will allow gasoline with 15% ethanol content-known as E15-to be sold at the pump this summer.

Oil prices snap 3-day winning streak but book April rise; diesel prices soar

Oil futures snap a three-day winning streak Friday, but book solid monthly gains as supply worries tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine outweigh concerns over a hit to demand from China's COVID lockdowns.

PetroChina's First-Quarter Profit Jumped 41% on Higher Oil, Gas Product Prices

PetroChina Co.'s net profit jumped 41% in the first quarter from a year earlier, mainly thanks to the increases in prices of oil-and-gas products and sales volumes, as well as the group's increased efforts to improve quality and profitability.

OMV Cuts Production Outlook Again

UPDATED: OMV reported lower first-quarter profits and revised down its upstream production target for the year to 390,000 boe/d, after the Austrian group stopped taking Russian crude.

