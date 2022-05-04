News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices end lower on China worries, doubts over EU embargo on Russia

Oil futures end lower Tuesday as investors weigh prospects for a European Union embargo of Russian crude and the hit to demand from China's COVID lockdowns.

Europe Moves to Sanction Russia Again

The European Union proposed a phased-in embargo on Russian oil imports as part of a new sanctions package over Russia's war in Ukraine, EU officials said Tuesday.

BP Needs to Replace Lost Russian Assets

BP shareholders seem to be confident that the loss of its big Russian assets won't knock the company off its stride. That leaves the transitioning oil-and-gas giant with a lot of work to do.

Tariff Case Darkens Prospects for U.S. Solar

The latest solar tariff case highlights just how much uncertainty can slow growth in the renewable-energy industry.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have declined by 200,000 barrels from the previous week, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil erases losses to end higher

Oil futures rebound from early losses to end higher as the focus shifts to supply worries.

Japan Pushes Ahead With Plan to Add Russian Gas Imports

The CEO of trading and investment company Mitsui says the "world's energy balance will collapse" unless a Siberia natural-gas project goes forward.

Atlassian Co-Founder Becomes Largest Shareholder at Australia's Biggest Polluter

UPDATED: Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, hoping to force greenhouse-gas emission cuts at Australia's biggest polluter, has bought a stake in the company so he can vote against its current strategy.

Europe to Make Fresh Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

Talks have hit a deadlock over Iran's demand that Washington lift its terror designation on Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

