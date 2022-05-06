Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/06 12:30:25 am EDT
107.89 USD   -0.70%
Summary 
News

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/06/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil ends slightly higher as EU nears Russia crude ban; natural gas ends at highest since Aug. 2008

Oil futures end slightly higher Thursday, with the European Union seen moving closer to a ban on imports of Russian crude, while natural gas posted its highest finish in more than 13 years. 

 
Natural Gas Rallies Higher for 5th Straight Session

Natural-gas prices shrugged off a bearish weekly storage report to reach a 14-year-high as investors maintain long-term hopes for U.S. LNG demand, and persistently low production levels. 

 
Petrobras First-Quarter Profit Jumped on Higher Oil Price

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said profit soared in the first quarter after the price of oil jumped from a year earlier. 

 
Shell's Foggy Outlook Sways Investors but Not Politicians

Record profits have raised the risk of a U.K. windfall tax, even though investors don't expect the good times to last. 

 
DOJ to Resume Push for Polluters to Fund Environmental Projects

The reversal of the Trump-era policy is part of an effort to give priority to cases against polluters in poor and minority communities, the attorney general said. 

 
OPEC, Allies Stick to Production Plan as High Oil Prices Boost Economies

The move comes despite repeated calls in recent months from the U.S. and other major oil-consuming nations for Saudi Arabia and other producers to pump more to help tame prices. 

 
The Most-Hated Solar Company in America

A tiny California solar-panel manufacturer accused Chinese makers of avoiding U.S. tariffs. The resulting probe by U.S. officials has delayed billions of dollars in solar-power projects. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
AGL Would Look at Accelerating Coal-Plant Closures Post Demerger

AGL Energy's power generation unit would look at accelerating the closure of coal plants following the business's planned demerger from the Australian firm's retail operations, AGL's managing director said. 

 
Why Surging Natural-Gas Prices Haven't Sparked a Drilling Boom

Shale drillers say they will buy back shares and repay debt rather than drill more wells.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ERA CO., LTD. 10.12% 4.57 End-of-day quote.-16.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 111.38 Delayed Quote.40.96%
PETROBRAS -0.19% 32.01 Delayed Quote.12.72%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.82% 414.6175 Real-time Quote.125.60%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.19% 410.5357 Real-time Quote.50.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.44% 65 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
WTI 0.14% 107.887 Delayed Quote.37.23%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aSime Darby Plantation Dissolves Unit
MT
RE
05/05Japanese shares rise on energy, financials boost
RE
05/05Australian shares skid 2% in broad-based selling on slowdown worries
RE
05/05Talon Energy Raises $7.8 Million for Evaluation, Exploration Work; Shares Slip 11%
MT
05/05Brazil's Petrobras posts $9 billion profit as Bolsonaro rails against company
RE
05/05Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
RE
05/05Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Petrobras not to hike fuel prices, calls its profits margins a..
RE
