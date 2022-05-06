News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil ends slightly higher as EU nears Russia crude ban; natural gas ends at highest since Aug. 2008

Oil futures end slightly higher Thursday, with the European Union seen moving closer to a ban on imports of Russian crude, while natural gas posted its highest finish in more than 13 years.

Natural Gas Rallies Higher for 5th Straight Session

Natural-gas prices shrugged off a bearish weekly storage report to reach a 14-year-high as investors maintain long-term hopes for U.S. LNG demand, and persistently low production levels.

Petrobras First-Quarter Profit Jumped on Higher Oil Price

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said profit soared in the first quarter after the price of oil jumped from a year earlier.

Shell's Foggy Outlook Sways Investors but Not Politicians

Record profits have raised the risk of a U.K. windfall tax, even though investors don't expect the good times to last.

DOJ to Resume Push for Polluters to Fund Environmental Projects

The reversal of the Trump-era policy is part of an effort to give priority to cases against polluters in poor and minority communities, the attorney general said.

OPEC, Allies Stick to Production Plan as High Oil Prices Boost Economies

The move comes despite repeated calls in recent months from the U.S. and other major oil-consuming nations for Saudi Arabia and other producers to pump more to help tame prices.

The Most-Hated Solar Company in America

A tiny California solar-panel manufacturer accused Chinese makers of avoiding U.S. tariffs. The resulting probe by U.S. officials has delayed billions of dollars in solar-power projects.

AGL Would Look at Accelerating Coal-Plant Closures Post Demerger

AGL Energy's power generation unit would look at accelerating the closure of coal plants following the business's planned demerger from the Australian firm's retail operations, AGL's managing director said.

Why Surging Natural-Gas Prices Haven't Sparked a Drilling Boom

Shale drillers say they will buy back shares and repay debt rather than drill more wells.

