News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil benchmark finishes below $100 a barrel as worries mount over global growth

Oil futures fall Tuesday, under pressure on continued worries about the global economic outlook and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Gas Prices Surge to Another High

Rising oil prices on a strained global market are fueling the record-breaking price of gas.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have decreased by 300,000 barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Talen Energy to Hand Power-Plant Business to Bondholders

Talen Energy placed a collection of nuclear, gas and coal facilities in chapter 11 after last year's rally in natural-gas prices strained its cash, positioning unsecured bondholders to take over that business.

Analysis: Asian Refiners Stand to Gain From an EU Ban on Russian Oil

While European nations work to reach a deal on a ban of crude-oil imports from Russia, some in Asia are buying Russian oil at discounted prices, a trend that could reshape global flows of oil and oil products.

Climate-Data Startup Arcadia Raises $200 Million

Provider of aggregated data on energy usage and pricing is now privately valued at roughly $1.5 billion.

Centrica Bullish on Outlook After Strong Current Trading

Centrica said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of the analysts' forecast range following a strong first four months of the year.

EU Struggles to Convince Hungary on Russia Oil Sanctions

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen traveled to see Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban but didn't achieve a breakthrough.

Natural Gas Ends 12.6% Lower in Broad Sell-Off

An early moderate decline in natural gas prices ended up being a complete rout as the front-month June delivery contract finished 12.6% lower

