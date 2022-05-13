Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  05/13 12:11:10 am EDT
107.66 USD   +1.77%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/13/2022
U.S. oil benchmark ekes out win as supply worries remain in focus

Oil futures erase early losses to eke out a gain in choppy trade. 

 
U.S. Cancels Oil, Gas Leases in Gulf of Mexico, Alaskan Coast

The Interior Department cited challenges to development plans in scrapping plans to auction drilling rights. The decision added to friction with the oil industry. 

 
Rising Diesel Costs are Straining U.S. Truckers, Shipping Operations

Diesel costs are reaching new highs across the U.S., straining the operations of trucking companies and wrecking the transportation budgets of businesses that need to ship goods. 

 
Natural Gas Ends Higher After Small Storage Rise

Natural gas prices finished 1.3% higher in a session that was noticeably quiet compared to recent sessions that saw huge price swings in both directions. 

 
Russian Oil Output Shrinks Under Western Pressure

The West's response to the invasion of Ukraine lowered Russia's crude-oil output by 9% in April and reshaped the global oil market as the country sought new buyers for its production, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Soar in Europe After Russia Sanctions Energy Companies

Sanctions on a key Polish pipeline could limit Europe's ability to import Russian natural gas if Ukrainian pipes go down. 

 
Shell to Sell Russian Retail Stations, Lubricant Business to Lukoil

The oil giant is the latest Western company to find a local buyer for its planned Russia exit. 

 
Big Investors Reconsider Oil and Gas Upside

The sector had been shunned by endowments, pension funds and other institutional investors amid climate concerns and poor returns. 

 
RWE Confident in Full-Year Outcome as Profits Jump

RWE said its adjusted earnings in the first quarter climbed to EUR1.5 billion, despite a steep loss from halting Russian coal imports, and confirmed it expected Ebitda for the year of EUR3.6-EUR4 billion. 

 
Bouygues Keeps Outlook on Strong Order Backlog

Bouygues recorded an operating loss of EUR93 million in the first quarter, despite a 6% rise in sales, and maintained its outlook on a strong order pipeline at its construction and services businesses.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES SA -0.96% 30.93 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 109.19 Delayed Quote.29.75%
PJSC LUKOIL -5.16% 4362.5 End-of-day quote.-33.60%
RWE AG -3.84% 38.85 Delayed Quote.8.76%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.78% 582.374 Real-time Quote.38.77%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.31% 365.7178 Real-time Quote.106.69%
SHELL PLC -3.24% 2225 End-of-day quote.37.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 65.125 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
WTI 1.80% 107.645 Delayed Quote.29.86%
