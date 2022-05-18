News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. Allows Chevron to Maintain Venezuela Operations but Won't Permit Drilling

A license extension, which allows the oil company to negotiate future business, seeks to encourage talks between the Maduro government and the opposition.

Oil ends lower, pulling back from 7-week high on Venezuelan supply prospects

Oil futures end lower Tuesday, pulling back from their highest levels since late March as the U.S. moves to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

U.S. Floats Tariff on Russian Oil as EU Oil-Sanction Talks Drag On

U.S. officials say the proposal could hit Russian oil fast while keeping oil price rises in check.

KKR to Buy UK's ContourGlobal

UPDATED: KKR has agreed to acquire FTSE 250 power generation group ContourGlobal for $2.1 billion in cash, with the 263.6 pence a share price a 36% premium to Monday's close.

Engie Lifts Outlook After Strong First Quarter

Engie upgraded its full-year profit guidance following a strong performance in the first quarter that included an almost doubling of revenue and a sharp increase in Ebitda.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories climbed by 1.4 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Pollution Caused One in Six Deaths World-Wide in 2019, Study Says

The number of deaths caused by industrial pollution, including from chemicals and the burning of fossil fuels, rose between 2015 and 2019 even as the toll exacted by household pollutants and unsafe drinking water fell, new research shows.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Why the World's Largest Company Is a Second-Class Stock

High crude prices have created a cash bonanza for oil companies, but prices over $100 a barrel are better for the state than Saudi Aramco's other investors.

Diamondback Energy Agrees to Buy Rattler Midstream for $2.2 Billion

Rattler's stock surged in premarket trading Monday.

