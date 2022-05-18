Log in
WTI
05/18 12:43:53 am EDT
113.17 USD   -0.40%
12:55aIndonesia's Pertamina, France's Air Liquide to study carbon capture
RE
12:48aAUSTRALIA'S LNG INDUSTRY TAKES RISKY BET ON CARBON CAPTURE : Russell
RE
12:47aMHC Plantations' Profit, Revenue Surge in Q1
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/18/2022 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Allows Chevron to Maintain Venezuela Operations but Won't Permit Drilling

A license extension, which allows the oil company to negotiate future business, seeks to encourage talks between the Maduro government and the opposition. 

 
Oil ends lower, pulling back from 7-week high on Venezuelan supply prospects

Oil futures end lower Tuesday, pulling back from their highest levels since late March as the U.S. moves to ease some sanctions against Venezuela. 

 
U.S. Floats Tariff on Russian Oil as EU Oil-Sanction Talks Drag On

U.S. officials say the proposal could hit Russian oil fast while keeping oil price rises in check. 

 
KKR to Buy UK's ContourGlobal

UPDATED: KKR has agreed to acquire FTSE 250 power generation group ContourGlobal for $2.1 billion in cash, with the 263.6 pence a share price a 36% premium to Monday's close. 

 
Engie Lifts Outlook After Strong First Quarter

Engie upgraded its full-year profit guidance following a strong performance in the first quarter that included an almost doubling of revenue and a sharp increase in Ebitda. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories climbed by 1.4 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Pollution Caused One in Six Deaths World-Wide in 2019, Study Says

The number of deaths caused by industrial pollution, including from chemicals and the burning of fossil fuels, rose between 2015 and 2019 even as the toll exacted by household pollutants and unsafe drinking water fell, new research shows. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Why the World's Largest Company Is a Second-Class Stock

High crude prices have created a cash bonanza for oil companies, but prices over $100 a barrel are better for the state than Saudi Aramco's other investors. 

 
Diamondback Energy Agrees to Buy Rattler Midstream for $2.2 Billion

Rattler's stock surged in premarket trading Monday.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.59% 174.03 Delayed Quote.48.30%
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC 33.87% 256.5 Delayed Quote.34.27%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 0.11% 131.45 Delayed Quote.21.88%
ENGIE 5.33% 12.252 Real-time Quote.-5.86%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.71% 20065.59 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
KKR & CO. INC. 4.20% 53.08 Delayed Quote.-28.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.57% 112.17 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.63% 604.2418 Real-time Quote.48.68%
WTI -0.44% 113.165 Delayed Quote.47.74%
