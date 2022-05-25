Log in
WTI
05/25 12:31:28 am EDT
111.04 USD   +0.51%
12:25aJapan to ensure swift recovery from pandemic with relief steps -finance minister
RE
12:21aNordic Group Secures Nearly $14 Million Worth of Contracts
MT
12:17aWoodside expects LNG prices to remain high for next few years
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/25/2022 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. oil ends slightly lower with Biden administration seen still weighing export ban

Oil ends slightly lower Tuesday after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was reported saying the Biden administration hasn't ruled out a ban on petroleum exports. 

 
Glencore Reaches Settlements With U.S., U.K., Brazil on Bribery, Market Manipulation

The Anglo-Swiss commodities company says it will pay at least $1.2 billion and two of its business units will plead guilty. 

 
Timeline for EU Oil Embargo on Russia Appears Further Set Back

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the main hurdle to a deal, announced a state of emergency at home over the Ukraine war. 

 
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Show 'Above Normal' Activity

Federal scientists forecast up to 10 hurricanes and as many as 21 named storms in what would be the seventh consecutive above-normal year on record. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 600,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Efforts to Expand Global Carbon Pricing Run Into Economic Headwinds

The share of global emissions covered by carbon prices has inched up, but inflation could crimp governments' appetite for more stringent measures, World Bank warns. 

 
Biden Exploring Release of Diesel Fuel Reserves Amid High Prices

The White House says it is ready to act quickly if needed to address supply outages on the East Coast. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Siemens Energy Launches Bid for Gamesa

Siemens Energy has made an offer to buy all the outstanding shares in its Gamesa wind turbine unit for EUR4 billion. 

 
Shale Drillers Are Pumping Out Dividends Instead of More Oil and Gas

Compensation plans that once paid executives to boost output now encourage cost cuts and shareholder returns, despite the jump in energy prices.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.22% 5.1603 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
GLENCORE PLC 1.81% 522.3 Delayed Quote.38.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.72% 114.83 Delayed Quote.44.68%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.18% 608.7359 Real-time Quote.46.64%
SIEMENS AG -2.14% 114.2 Delayed Quote.-25.20%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 2.62% 17.25 Delayed Quote.-23.30%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.62% 17.9 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.25% 56.5172 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
WTI 0.51% 111.037 Delayed Quote.46.38%
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aCNOOC Raises $631 Million from Full Exercise of Shanghai IPO Overallotment; Shares Jump..
MT
05/24Kuala Lumpur Kepong Shares Rise After Strong Quarterly Result
DJ
05/24Armour Energy Names New CFO
MT
05/24Shell completes planned maintenance at Mars platform in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05/24U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
DJ
05/24Cenovus Energy Issues Redemption Notice foe 3.55% Notes Due in March, 2025
MT
More news
