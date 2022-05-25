News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil ends slightly lower with Biden administration seen still weighing export ban

Oil ends slightly lower Tuesday after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was reported saying the Biden administration hasn't ruled out a ban on petroleum exports.

Glencore Reaches Settlements With U.S., U.K., Brazil on Bribery, Market Manipulation

The Anglo-Swiss commodities company says it will pay at least $1.2 billion and two of its business units will plead guilty.

Timeline for EU Oil Embargo on Russia Appears Further Set Back

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the main hurdle to a deal, announced a state of emergency at home over the Ukraine war.

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Show 'Above Normal' Activity

Federal scientists forecast up to 10 hurricanes and as many as 21 named storms in what would be the seventh consecutive above-normal year on record.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 600,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.2 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Efforts to Expand Global Carbon Pricing Run Into Economic Headwinds

The share of global emissions covered by carbon prices has inched up, but inflation could crimp governments' appetite for more stringent measures, World Bank warns.

Biden Exploring Release of Diesel Fuel Reserves Amid High Prices

The White House says it is ready to act quickly if needed to address supply outages on the East Coast.

Siemens Energy Launches Bid for Gamesa

Siemens Energy has made an offer to buy all the outstanding shares in its Gamesa wind turbine unit for EUR4 billion.

Shale Drillers Are Pumping Out Dividends Instead of More Oil and Gas

Compensation plans that once paid executives to boost output now encourage cost cuts and shareholder returns, despite the jump in energy prices.

