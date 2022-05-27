Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/27 01:42:56 am EDT
113.94 USD   -0.06%
12:33aGenting Narrows Loss in Q1
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/26High gas prices, energy security fears impede decarbonisation push
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/27/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil ends sharply higher on tight supplies as EU wrangles over Russia import ban

Oil prices end sharply higher Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies of U.S. crude and gasoline ahead of the start of summer driving season. 

 
Europe's Quest for Alternatives to Russian Gas Hits Obstacles

Europe is hitting roadblocks as it tries to replace Russian gas in the Middle East and North Africa, as talks with big producers like Qatar, Algeria and Libya have become complicated. 

 
Natural Gas Finishes Lower, Ending 3-Session Rally

Natural gas prices gave up earlier gains to finish the session lower in what was expiration-day for the front-month June delivery contract. 

 
Oil Giants to Be Hit by Windfall Tax in U.K.

The U.K. said it would impose a temporary levy on oil and gas producers to help soften the pain of soaring energy prices on consumers, a rare so-called windfall tax aimed at blunting a worsening cost-of-living crisis. 

 
Natural Gas Surges as Cooling Season Switches On

The fuel has tripled over the past year to the highest level since 2008, which was before frackers flooded the market with shale gas. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Aramco Pursued Valvoline's Lubricants Unit

Deal talks are in the early stages, with the Saudi oil giant eyeing Valvoline's global products business, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
United Utilities Profit Tops Hopes Despite Hike in Costs

United Utilities posted an above-forecast rise in underlying profit to GBP610 million, despite a sharp rise in finance costs, and forecast higher costs again this year. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall as Refiners Ramp Up

Crude-oil inventories declined by a greater-than-expected 1 million barrels last week as U.S. refinery activity surged to its highest level since 2019, government data showed. 

 
Ukraine War Threatens Transition to Cleaner Energy, Leaders Warn at Davos

While fossil fuel investments may be needed as Europe seeks to reduce Russian supplies, longer investments could derail climate goals, some say.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.11% 511.56 Real-time Quote.-6.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 117.26 Delayed Quote.45.92%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.13% 164.52 Real-time Quote.-7.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.12% 624.3558 Real-time Quote.46.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.96% 412.4919 Real-time Quote.141.10%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.73% 40.7 End-of-day quote.25.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.78% 64.5 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
WTI -0.05% 113.953 Delayed Quote.46.73%
12:33aGenting Narrows Loss in Q1
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/26High gas prices, energy security fears impede decarbonisation push
RE
05/26BW Offshore Wins $50 Million Notice To Begin Work On Shell's Brazilian Oil, Gas Project
MT
05/26Shell Affirms Up to $32 Billion Investment in British Energy Sector Despite New Windfal..
MT
05/26Titomic Makes First Sale of Titomic D523 System in Asia Pacific
MT
05/26Equinor expects investment decision on S. Korea offshore wind farm as soon as 2024
RE
05/26S&P Upgrades Ranger Oil Corp. To 'B' From 'B-' On Improving Profitability; Outlook Stab..
MT
05/26US Equity Benchmarks Close With Solid Gains as Relief Rally Gets Boost From Upbeat Reta..
MT
05/26Southern Energy Corp. Q1 Net Loss Widens Versus A Year Ago; Provides Outlook
MT
