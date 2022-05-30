News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

AGL Energy Scraps Demerger Proposal

AGL Energy has scrapped the demerger following opposition from investors including billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and announced a strategic review by a refreshed board.

Yancoal Sets Up Committee to Mull Yankuang Approach

Yancoal Australia has established an independent board committee to assess a potential takeover by majority shareholder Yankuang Energy Group.

Bottleneck Fuels Record-High Gas Prices

Reduced global fuel-making capacity is holding back supplies as drivers hit the road and demand recovers from the onset of the pandemic.

U.S. oil benchmark closes at 11-week high with summer driving season set to get under way

Oil futures end with strong weekly gains Friday, as the U.S. and global benchmarks finish at their highest since March.

Iranian Military Seizes Two Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

Iranian helicopters boarded two ships days after U.S. ordered confiscation of Iranian oil cargo near Greece.

Analysis: ESG Funds Stumble as Energy Prices Surge

Volatile markets and the rise in energy prices are denting some types of investment focused on environmental, social and governance qualities, according to investors and flows data.

Analysis: UK Windfall Tax Won't Crush Oil Majors

Analysts say the new U.K. windfall tax on oil-and-gas production profits will barely hurt energy majors such as Shell and BP, but independent North Sea producers could take a greater hit.

Gas Prices Are Surging, Demand Is Slipping Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Record-high prices are pinching Americans' pockets ahead of what is usually peak summer driving season.

Little-Known Commodity Traders Help Russia Sell Oil

Under-the-radar commodity traders are cashing in on Russian oil, stepping in to buy and transport crude to customers as their bigger rivals retreat from the market.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

