WTI
05/30 01:05:22 am EDT
116.19 USD   +0.58%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/30/2022 | 12:16am EDT
AGL Energy Scraps Demerger Proposal

AGL Energy has scrapped the demerger following opposition from investors including billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and announced a strategic review by a refreshed board. 

 
Yancoal Sets Up Committee to Mull Yankuang Approach

Yancoal Australia has established an independent board committee to assess a potential takeover by majority shareholder Yankuang Energy Group. 

 
Bottleneck Fuels Record-High Gas Prices

Reduced global fuel-making capacity is holding back supplies as drivers hit the road and demand recovers from the onset of the pandemic. 

 
U.S. oil benchmark closes at 11-week high with summer driving season set to get under way

Oil futures end with strong weekly gains Friday, as the U.S. and global benchmarks finish at their highest since March. 

 
Iranian Military Seizes Two Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf

Iranian helicopters boarded two ships days after U.S. ordered confiscation of Iranian oil cargo near Greece. 

 
Analysis: ESG Funds Stumble as Energy Prices Surge

Volatile markets and the rise in energy prices are denting some types of investment focused on environmental, social and governance qualities, according to investors and flows data. 

 
Analysis: UK Windfall Tax Won't Crush Oil Majors

Analysts say the new U.K. windfall tax on oil-and-gas production profits will barely hurt energy majors such as Shell and BP, but independent North Sea producers could take a greater hit. 

 
Gas Prices Are Surging, Demand Is Slipping Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Record-high prices are pinching Americans' pockets ahead of what is usually peak summer driving season. 

 
Little-Known Commodity Traders Help Russia Sell Oil

Under-the-radar commodity traders are cashing in on Russian oil, stepping in to buy and transport crude to customers as their bigger rivals retreat from the market. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 0015ET

AGL ENERGY LIMITED -1.97% 8.695 Delayed Quote.44.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 120.23 Delayed Quote.50.58%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 2.85% 88.17 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
SHELL PLC -1.00% 2380 End-of-day quote.46.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.17% 66.5212 Delayed Quote.-11.59%
WTI 0.52% 116.191 Delayed Quote.51.34%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -7.73% 5.6 Delayed Quote.133.85%
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -3.58% 25.6 Delayed Quote.71.29%
All news about WTI
01:08aKuehne+Nagel To Provide Renewable Energy Logistics For Shell's Dutch Biofuels Project
MT
12:59aOil & Natural Gas Reports Rise in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
12:32aNorway's Frontline To Take 3% Stake In Euronav Via Privately Negotiated Deals
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/29EU Seeks Deal on Russian Oil Embargo Before Brussels Summit
MT
05/29Former Glencore Executives Found Personally Involved in Bribery Schemes
MT
05/29Colombia's Ecopetrol plans to boost gas output
RE
05/29Shell, Seven Group Sign Off on Crux Gas Field Development
DJ
05/29Colombia's Ecopetrol plans to boost oil, gas output in 2030 - exec
RE
05/29EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions
RE
More news
