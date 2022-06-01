News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

OPEC Weighs Suspending Russia From Oil-Production Deal

Some OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia's participation in an oil-production deal as Western sanctions and a partial European ban begin to undercut Moscow's ability to pump more, OPEC delegates said.

EU Sets Harshest Russian Sanctions, Targeting Oil and Insurance

The European Union is set to set to impose its toughest sanctions yet on Russia, banning imports of its oil and blocking insurers from covering its cargoes of crude, as the West seeks to deprive Moscow of cash needed to fund the war on Ukraine.

Origin Withdraws Earnings Guidance on Energy Markets Woes

Origin Energy has withdrawn its earnings guidance for the 2023 fiscal year after struggling to get enough coal to its Eraring power plant in eastern Australia.

Oil ends mixed as OPEC+ weighs Russia exemption from production limits

Oil futures end mixed Tuesday, erasing or paring early losses after The Wall Street Journal reported some OPEC members were weighing exempting Russia from oil-production targets.

Insurance Is the Real Weapon in Europe's Russian Oil Embargo

While the ban on imports of Russian crude is a potent political symbol, losing European insurance on shipments is more powerful economically.

Chinese Utilities Shares Rise on Easing Lockdowns, PMI Data Beat

Shares of Chinese utilities Tuesday posted some of their most significant gains this month on expectations that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions could further boost China's economic activity, which appears to be on the mend.

European Union Pledges to Curb Oil Purchases From Russia

The bloc's agreed-to embargo would exempt imports via pipeline and mark a sixth sanctions package.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Month High as China Eases Lockdowns

A renewed push by EU leaders to strike a deal that would ban most Russian oil imports also added to the upward momentum on oil prices.

Green Capital Scores Against Coal in Australia

Activist investors have forced AGL Energy, the nation's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to abandon a plan to protect its coal-power assets through a corporate split. Such dramas will become more common.

