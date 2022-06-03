Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  06/03 01:15:06 am EDT
116.28 USD   -0.94%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/02Polish Oil Refiners PKN Orlen, Lotos Sign Merger Deal
MT
06/02Steel pipe maker Tenaris pays $78.1 million to resolve U.S. bribery probes
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/03/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop. 

 
Natural Gas Prices End Lower on Storage Data

Natural gas prices finished 2.4% lower at $8.485/mmBtu after a weekly storage report came in a bit bearish compared to forecasts. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall More Than Forecast

Oil supplies fell by 5.1 million barrels, to 414.7 million barrels, to move about 15% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 500,000 barrels from the prior week. 

 
Saudi Oil Boost, Yemen Truce Set Stage for Biden Visit to Kingdom

Saudi Arabia took steps to boost oil production and extend a truce with Iran-backed forces in Yemen, two moves that help pave the way for President Biden to visit the kingdom amid efforts toward a diplomatic reset. 

 
Planned Sale of Emerging-Market Coal Plants Is Test Case for Phaseout Plans

The South Korean state-owned power company's plan to unload assets could spell opportunity for investors seeking to close plants ahead of schedule. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Saudi Arabia Sits on Its Oil-Boom Windfall in Diversification Push

Flush with a budget surplus expected to hit roughly $80 billion by year's end, policy makers are setting plans to transform the world's most prominent petrostate into a more traditional economy. 

 
Europe Overcomes Hungary's Veto on Russian Oil Embargo-at a Price

By holding up a deal on oil sanctions for weeks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exposed the EU's divisions on how ambitiously to target Moscow's coffers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

 
Russian Oil Producers Stay One Step Ahead of Sanctions

Russia is getting oil to market by using ship-to-ship transfers and tapping Indian refineries to hide the origins of gasoline and other fuels. 

 
Tullow Oil to Merge with UK's Capricorn

UPDATED: Tullow Oil has announced a merger with Capricorn Energy in a deal that will give the Africa-focused explorer 53% of the combined group.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC 1.00% 201.8 Delayed Quote.6.64%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.75% 0.396 End-of-day quote.11.86%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.27% 526.04 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -2.29% 10.26 End-of-day quote.1.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 117.14 Delayed Quote.48.71%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.12% 169.81 Real-time Quote.-5.23%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.39% 638.1122 Real-time Quote.52.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.60% 390.9074 Real-time Quote.118.36%
TULLOW OIL PLC -2.01% 53.5 Delayed Quote.15.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.12% 61.4187 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
WTI -0.95% 116.282 Delayed Quote.52.67%
