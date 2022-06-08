News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. oil benchmark ends choppy session at 3-month high

Oil futures end a choppy session with gains, putting the U.S. benchmark at a 3-month high just below $120 a barrel as investors await storage data.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 1.9 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increased by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Tariff Pause Won't Solve Solar Stocks' Challenges

Rising borrowing costs and supply shortages remain as obstacles even after a pause in new solar tariffs.

Biden Waives Solar Import Tariffs for Two Years

Concerned about electricity shortfalls, the president also invoked the Defense Production Act to boost domestic manufacturing.

Yancoal: Independent Committee Rejects Yankuang Approach

Yancoal Australia said an independent board committee did not support a potential takeover by majority shareholder Yankuang Energy Group Co.

Biden Says He Has 'No Direct Plans' to Travel to Saudi Arabia

President says he may meet with Israeli and Arab leaders later this month, as he travels to Europe for NATO and G-7 meetings.

EPA Trims Ethanol Fuel Mandate for 2020-21 But Raises It for 2022

The Biden administration retroactively reduced the amount of ethanol that must be blended into gasoline for 2020 and 2021 but raised the level for 2022, saying the changes are aimed at helping boost domestic fuel supplies.

Tropical Storm Forming in Gulf, Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to Florida

Weather system developing in Gulf of Mexico could become the first named storm of Atlantic hurricane season.

The End of Energy Free Trade

Welcome to a new era in oil and gas, prompted by Western sanctions against Russia, that gives geopolitics an edge over market forces.

