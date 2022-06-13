Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  05:40 13/06/2022 BST
118.84 USD   +0.01%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/13/2022 | 05:16am BST
Gasoline Prices Nationwide Jump Above $5 a Gallon for First Time

The record high, according to OPIS, comes as U.S. consumer inflation hit its highest level in 40 years and crude oil prices remain high. 

 
Oil ends lower as dollar jumps, equities tumble, but logs 7th straight weekly gain

Oil futures erase early gains to end lower as the U.S. dollar jumps and stocks tumble in the wake of a hotter-than-expected inflation report. 

 
Old Coal Plant Neared Retirement; Now It's Needed to Avert Blackouts

The push to delay closure of the polluting Rush Island power plant in Missouri shows the difficult decisions that utilities and power grid officials face as projected electricity shortages threaten many parts of the U.S. 

 
This Gas Station Owner Stopped Selling to Protest Surging Prices

Reynold Gladu, in business for nearly 50 years, says he sympathizes with his customers in Massachusetts who complain about the rising cost of gasoline. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Swing After Fire in Texas and New Inventory Data

Prices were buoyed by data showing little progress has been made in boosting domestic gas inventories, after a sharp decline that followed a fire at a Texas fuel-export facility. 

 
France Probes EDF Nuclear Plant Over Safety Complaint

Prosecutors are investigating disclosure of safety issues at a nuclear-power plant run by EDF, the latest setback for the electricity giant as Europe struggles with high energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

 
Record Fuel Prices Upend Businesses, Economy

As gasoline prices approach a record average of $5 a gallon, fuel costs are rippling through almost every corner of business and beginning to alter consumer behavior. 

 
U.S., Allies Try to Restrain Surging Global Oil Prices

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that the U.S. was involved in "extremely active" talks with European allies about efforts to form a buyers' cartel and set a cap on the price of Russian oil. 

 
Exxon's Stock Climbs to First Record in Eight Years

The sharp gain this year for the oil company's shares has coincided with a surge in crude prices.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.55% 8.484 Real-time Quote.-14.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 120.19 Delayed Quote.56.41%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.12% 636.468 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.62% 404.1109 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.01% 118.838 Delayed Quote.60.97%
