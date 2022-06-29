Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  12:37 2022-06-29 am EDT
111.26 USD   -0.57%
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

06/29/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil futures end higher as supply fears move back into spotlight

Oil futures settle higher on Tuesday, as doubts over the ability of Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. to significantly boost output and unrest in Ecuador and Libya help lift prices up for a third session in a row to their highest since mid-June. 

 
Russia Oil Price Cap a Sensible but Slippery Solution

A price cap on Russian oil is an ideal policy design for Western countries looking to curb soaring energy prices while minimizing Russia's revenue. But it comes with substantial risks. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 800,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are also seen decreasing by 800,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Oil Tanker Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia. 

 
G-7 Bid to Cap Russian Oil Price Faces Hurdle of Global Enforcement

The world's wealthiest democracies want to form a buyers' cartel by enlisting allies, restricting maritime insurance and other services necessary to ship oil. Obstacles stand in the way. 

 
Sri Lanka Restricts Fuel Use to Essential Services

Sri Lanka urged residents to stay home and has sharply restricted fuel use as it struggles to shore up energy supplies amid its deepening sovereign debt crisis. 

 
The Hottest Investor in Renewables Is a Big Oil Producer

Seeking international clout, the United Arab Emirates is emerging as the world's biggest state financier of clean energy while remaining an influential investor in oil and gas. 

 
Pennon Shares Fall as Watchdog Launches Probe

Shares in Pennon fell after the U.K. water regulator said it had opened an enforcement case against a subsidiary company as part of an investigation into wastewater treatment works. 

 
Quinbrook Sees Energy Storage Transforming Power Markets

The clean energy-focused firm plans to invest $1.2 billion in a solar-and-battery project near Las Vegas. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 0015ET

